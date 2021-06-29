Schlumberger and IBM Announce Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for Energy Sector

LONDON & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schlumberger and IBM announced today the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform. The hybrid cloud offering is designed to expand access to customers globally—including those in locations where data residency requirements and local regulations may affect the use of global public cloud—and is engineered to reduce time for analysis and accelerate decision-making, with all workflow data available in one place.

This solution will provide energy operators with full interoperability, making their data accessible by any application within their exploration to production (E&P) environment through the OSDU common data standard to enable easy sharing of information between teams. This data solution is engineered to minimize the time for data transfers between applications to deliver reduced costs as well as enabling improved decision making.

“As momentum grows for the OSDU Data Platform, we are offering the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution to leverage its advanced capabilities to help customers in all regions make faster decisions and optimize operational efficiency,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “Our solution was developed to accelerate digitalization for all by enabling data to be connected and managed at an unprecedented scale, empowering AI and data analytics workflows that deliver new insights for operators to help drive increased production, cost optimization, and improved business performance.”

“This collaboration is a game changer for energy operators to drive higher performance and greater efficiencies by now enabling integrated workflows and innovation using AI. The hybrid cloud solution allows clients to maintain the sovereignty of their data and also gives them options as to how they choose to leverage the solution, with the freedom to deploy on a range of infrastructures or a regional cloud provider,” said Manish Chawla, global industry managing director, energy, resources and manufacturing, IBM. “Open Data for Industries on Cloud Pak for Data is one of the key technologies which enables the OSDU solution deployment for Schlumberger.”

The collaboration builds on the work between Schlumberger and IBM to leverage the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform for deployment of the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment in all regions, worldwide. The solution will be offered by Schlumberger; all transition and managed services will be provided by Schlumberger and IBM Services. Schlumberger is an IBM ecosystem partner, and since the initial announcement the two companies have made significant advancements to engage customers in focus regions around the world, including the Middle East.

