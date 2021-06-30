FPT Software Strengthens Partnership with Sitecore, Promoting Digital Marketing in Japan

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT Software, Vietnam’s largest IT firm, has signed an agreement with US-based leading digital experience software provider Sitecore, taking the partnership between two companies to a new level. As a solution partner, FPT Software will promote the adoption of Sitecore’s digital marketing solutions to a wider range of businesses, especially in the Japanese market.

The move took place amid rising demand for digital marketing services in Japan. COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of digital experience to businesses of all sizes across all industries. In Japan, Sitecore has established its position as a global leader, owning content management, digital marketing and commerce solutions that help enterprises optimize digital experience during and after the pandemic. Meanwhile, digital marketing is one of FPT Software’s key programs alongside digital transformation /IT transformation, low-code, SAP, intelligent automation, and so on. FPT Software has also shown a strong focus in Japan. With 11 offices spanning across the country, the company possesses extensive technological expertise and deep knowledge about Japanese market, which contributes more than 50 percent to its total revenue from overseas.

The new partnership opens opportunities for enterprises in Japan to tap into Sitecore’s solutions with the implementation support from FPT Software. Under the new partnership, FPT Software is able to connect with Sitecore’s business ecosystem with leading enterprises in advertising & public relations, IT consulting and services, computer software, etc. to accelerate the deployment of digital marketing solutions to these firms. In the near future, Vietnamese leading IT service provider plans to promote digital marketing on Sitecore platform for businesses in retail and e-commerce, and B2B marketing for manufacturing customers.

FPT Software has entered into a partnership with Sitecore since 2015. The company has delivered Sitecore solutions to some of its customers in logistics, aviation and energy industries so far. FPT Software currently has six Sitecore Certified developers. By the end of 2021, this number is expected to increase to 20. Sitecore certification validates the capabilities of FPT Software and its experts, allowing them to keep up with the evolving changes in technologies and features of Sitecore platform.

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 500 million in revenue and 18,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.