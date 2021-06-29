Litera Firm Intelligence Business Unit Cements Strategic Partnership with Wilson Allen

CHICAGO & NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Litera Firm Intelligence business unit, developer of the Foundation data platform, and Wilson Allen, a leading provider of software, services, and consulting expertise to help law firms manage the entire client engagement lifecycle, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership formalizes Wilson Allen as a technical implementation partner for the Foundation Firm Intelligence platform.

The Foundation Firm Intelligence platform breaks down data silos, combining information from disparate systems like CRM, Time and Billing, HR, conflicts, and external sources to provide a strategic view of law firm clients, including what work a firm has done for a client, who did the work, and all the third parties involved.

As a Foundation services partner, Wilson Allen will assist firms with implementing the Firm Intelligence platform and with associated strategic consulting, integration services, and data management services as needed.

“We’ve talked to several firms who are moving beyond the acronym of CRM when implementing solutions to better understand their client relationships across the client and matter lifecycle. Firm intelligence fits into a larger definition of business development strategy,” explained Michael Warren, Vice President and head of Wilson Allen’s Client Development and Intake practice. “Helping these firms implement Foundation is a natural fit for Wilson Allen, given our deep experience advising law firms on how to leverage their systems and data for competitive advantage. The company’s client development practice assists firms with software selection, data strategy and data migration, software implementation, technology training and change management.

“We’re seeing a growing need for business development and CRM expertise as firms move to leverage their Firm Intelligence platform for strategic relationship management,” said Barry Solomon, Litera Vice President for the Firm Intelligence business unit. “We are thrilled to partner with Wilson Allen to lead these Foundation projects. Michael Warren and his team bring tremendous depth and breadth across the business development domain and other system data and processes required to accelerate the business of law.”

