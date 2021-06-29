IDBI Intech Ltd., India’s leading Digital Banking transformation player announces partnership with Lemon Advisors UK Ltd., to expand into Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia, UK & EU

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--India’s leading Digital Banking Technology Transformation company, IDBI Intech Ltd., announced a strategic partnership with one of UK’s most definitive technology advisory firms, Lemon Advisors UK Ltd., to extend their Fintech products and services for the Banking & Financial Services Sector to new global markets. Some of the standard global technology offerings by IDBI Intech include Combating Financial crime, Payment Transformation, Digital Customer Experience and Digital Technology Integration, among others.

IDBI Intech, through its “Compliance-as-as-service” offerings is addressing the progressive changes in the governance, risk management and compliance ecosystems worldwide.

Acknowledging the criticality of this partnership, Mr. Surajit Roy, MD & CEO, IDBI Intech said, “It is estimated that the global spends by financial institutions on regulatory compliance is projected to grow at the rate of 21% to over US$5.6 billion by 2024 and 75% of this spending will be on financial crime prevention and detection. We are delighted to partner with Lemon Advisors and take our solutions to the new global markets.”

This association will help IDBI Intech access global markets where it aims to leverage the significant reach that Lemon Advisors brings on board, across the geographies in Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia, the UK & the EU Region.

Mr. Subhash R. Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Lemon Advisors UK said, “IDBI Intech Ltd., with its suite of disruptive products in the area of Financial Crime and Payments, leveraging AI and ML, has achieved significant recognition and success. It aims to build a profitable portfolio of their global revenue over the next 18-24 months from these regions. We, at Lemon Advisors UK are extremely proud to be their Advisory partner.”

IDBI Intech Ltd. based in Mumbai, India is a Digital Fintech IT company specialising in business transformation in the Banking Financial Services and Insurance space. It is a part of IDBI Bank which is a leading universal commercial bank in India.

Lemon Advisors UK Ltd. a leading technology advisory firm based out of London, focussing on FinTech, SpaceTech & Aviation, HealthTech as industry verticals and offering Technology Transfer, Knowledge Transfer and IP Protection services in over 38 countries.

