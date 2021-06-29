Former LGS Innovations Executives and Madison Dearborn Partners Launch MissionX Partnership to Pursue Investments in Government Technology Sector

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”), a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, today announced that it has formed an executive partnership, which is branded MissionX, with former LGS Innovations (“LGS”) Chief Executive Officer Kevin Kelly and two other former LGS executives, Robert Gallegos and Chris McCall, who previously served as LGS’ Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff, respectively. MissionX and MDP’s Business & Government Software and Services team will pursue investments in differentiated technology companies focused on high-growth mission areas within the US national security marketplace, and will apply their expertise and resources to support and strengthen the companies with which they partner.

“ Kevin is a world-class executive, who has a deep understanding of the government technology sector and national security mission, and we are thrilled to expand our collaboration with him on this exciting and promising endeavor,” said Matt Norton, Managing Director and Head of MDP’s Business & Government Software and Services team. “ We had a highly productive and successful collaboration with Kevin, Robert, and Chris throughout our investment in and partnership with LGS, and we look forward to again working closely with them to identify companies upon which we can build a market-leading business to support important government customers.”

“ Kevin has demonstrated time and again his aptitude for growing successful companies, and we are excited to begin this new chapter with him and his team at MissionX,” added Brandon Levitan, a Director on MDP’s Business & Government Software and Services team. “ We are enthusiastic about the many growth opportunities in the government technology sector and the unique combination of expertise and resources MissionX will bring to help companies capitalize on those opportunities.”

MissionX will focus on identifying a government technology platform with strong underlying technical capabilities, a technology solutions business model, and a diverse mix of products and services. It will target prospective platform companies that are active in high-growth mission areas such as Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cybersecurity, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR); Defense Electronics; Electronic Warfare; Multi-INT Data Fusion and Analytics; Position, Navigation and Timing; Software-Based Modeling and Simulation; Space Photonics and High-End Communications; and Space Superiority.

Mr. Kelly added: “ We are pleased to begin the search process for a technology-differentiated, intellectual property-driven government platform that could benefit from our partnership’s resources, network of relationships, and expertise. MDP has a proven track record of growing government technology companies while increasing their mission efficiency and enhancing our national security. I’ve enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Matt, Brandon, and the entire MDP team, and I look forward to moving forward with them on our new joint mission.”

Mr. Kelly has more than 25 years of experience in the areas of research, engineering, strategic planning, and organizational leadership. As Chief Executive Officer of LGS, Mr. Kelly oversaw the development and implementation of the company’s growth strategy, which generated new products and services, an expanded client base, and a significant increase in EBITDA during MDP’s five-year ownership.

Following CACI International’s acquisition of LGS in 2019, Mr. Kelly led LGS’ integration into CACI with the creation of a new high-tech division named the National Security and Innovation Solutions (NSIS) Sector, where Mr. Kelly served as President. In this role, he oversaw the operations of a $2 billion business consisting of innovative technology and products, including those of several key acquisitions, such as LGS Innovations, Six3 Systems, and L-3 National Security Solutions. Previously, he held senior roles within General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems and Lockheed Martin.

Mr. Kelly currently serves on the Board of Directors of MDP portfolio company BlueCat Technologies, as an advisor to the board of MDP portfolio company, AEVEX Aerospace, and as an advisor to MDP through the firm’s Business & Government Software and Services Industry Advisory Group. He holds a BS EE degree from Penn State University and a MS in Engineering Management degree from George Washington University. He also is a proud member of the Engineering Hall of Fame at George Washington University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

MDP’s partnership with MissionX is an addition to its longstanding, highly successful partnership with CoVant Management. CoVant, with which MDP has partnered to invest in LGS, AEVEX Aerospace, and LinQuest, will also be involved with the MissionX initiative.

About MissionX

MissionX has been established to build a company capable of creating and delivering novel solutions to the U.S.’s most important missions through perpetual innovation in advance of the missions’ needs. The partnership’s purpose is to serve the mission; to create new solutions where none exist today; to solve the hardest problems; and to create a technological advantage that helps the U.S. achieve its most important national security missions. MissionX consists of leaders with a deep track record of success who bring a laser focus on the mission and strategy, technical and business acumen, and a deep appreciation for a company’s culture. For more information, please visit www.missionXpartners.com.

About Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP") is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP’s formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including business and government software and services; basic industries; financial and transaction services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.

About CoVant Management

Founded by former executives of Anteon International, CoVant Management partners with and provides strategic, financial and operational resources to companies specializing in technology and related solutions that serve the needs of government customers. With an experienced team of business executives and a respected board of former government and military leaders, CoVant Management delivers a unique and highly strategic approach to maximizing company growth and value. Visit www.covant.com for more information.