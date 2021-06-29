corfinancial’s Salerio selected by Man Group to migrate OASYS trade processing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salerio, the post-execution trade processing solution from corfinancial, has been selected by Man Group, the global active investment management firm, to assist in their migration from the OASYS™ US securities trade processing flows to the DTCC’s Institutional Trade Processing (ITP) CTM™ (Central Trade Manager) platform.

Last year, DTCC announced that it would decommission OASYS™ on October 31, 2021.

Man Group has been automating key post-trade processes, including trade confirmation and settlement for international securities, for many years using Salerio. It was, therefore, the natural solution to manage the migrating US trade confirmation workflow.

Salerio provides seamless connectivity to DTCC’s CTM platform and Man Group was able to manage the transition of US equity trades processing via OASYS to the CTM utility without the need for vendor support.

Antonio Dos Santos, Head of London Investment Operations at Man Group, said: “We wanted to ensure the continuity of our centralized post-trade processing in light of the changes soon being introduced by the DTCC. With Salerio’s rich workflow capabilities, the transition was a simple one and we moved most of our US equity traffic over to the Salerio CTM module with ease.”

David Veal, Senior Executive – Client Solutions at corfinancial, said: “Our post-trade processing solution is intuitive, making it easy for clients like Man Group to manage their operations with confidence. During 2020, we enhanced Salerio to ensure that it fully encompasses the changes being introduced by the DTCC that allows the processing of both US and international post-trade securities through the CTM service.”

- ENDS -

About corfinancial

corfinancial provides software solutions and advisory services to banking and financial services organisations worldwide. The firm has offices in London, New York and Boston. Salerio is a post-trade processing solution that enables asset managers, hedge fund managers and securities/fund services firms to automate the flow of securities and treasury trades from matching through settlement. www.corfinancialgroup.com

About Man Group

Man Group is a global, technology-empowered active investment management firm focused on delivering alpha and portfolio solutions for clients. Headquartered in London, we manage $127 billion and operate across multiple offices globally. Man Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EMG.LN and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. www.man.com