Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Extends Contract with TalkTalk

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of global supply chain solutions, today announced it has signed a five-year contract extension to manage the distribution and returns of TalkTalk’s routers and set-top boxes. As Britain’s biggest unbundled broadband network, TalkTalk covers 96% of the population and supplies services to consumers, businesses and resellers.

The contract extension comes at a strategic time, as Ingram Micro and TalkTalk work to meet an increasing demand for in-home connectivity and entertainment through streaming services. A new population of remote workers — a result of the global pandemic — has added to the interest in expanding networks to their 4.2 million customer base.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ingram Micro will continue to distribute TalkTalk set-top boxes, power line adaptors and routers to businesses and consumers. In addition to forward logistics services, Ingram Micro will manage the returns and refurbishment of these devices with the goal of extending product life spans to save costs and reduce environmental waste. Further cost savings and environmental benefits will be realized through additional automation coming to Ingram Micro’s facility near London.

“TalkTalk is committed to providing our customers with reliable connectivity, something Ingram Micro has been integral in supporting for the past 14 years,” said Daniel Norman, head of supply chain, TalkTalk. “While there are a number of 3PL providers out there, Ingram Micro stands apart by providing complete supply chain capabilities, including repair and refurbishment services that help us extend the lifecycle of our products and maintain our margins. Ultimately, they go way beyond just providing shipping and returns.”

“Our relationship with TalkTalk demonstrates the power of what a 3PL partnership can provide. We work together to address evolving needs — whether that’s supporting automation of distribution services and related device configuration, or managing returns, testing and refurbishment of consumer-premise equipment — or something new,” said Kevin Coleman, vice president, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “We offer specialized supply chain capabilities for companies in the technology space, including a dedicated facility that is designed to service mobile devices, accessories, IoT, laptops and more.”

In addition to its unique services for technology and telecom companies, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services supports a wide variety of product verticals through its supply chain solutions. The company’s four UK facilities offer forward logistics, reverse logistics, ITAD services and a dedicated contact centre, and its global network includes over 150 facilities around the world.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets.

We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more about Ingram Micro ITAD services at www.ingrammicroservices.com.