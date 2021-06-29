Volvo Renews and Expands TMS Partnership with BluJay

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, announces that Swedish carmaker Volvo, a long-time user of BluJay’s Transportation Management for Shippers solution, has renewed and expanded its partnership with BluJay to support business growth.

Volvo’s locations in Europe, China, and the United States use BluJay’s Transportation Management solution for global outbound shipping operations, from manufacturing plant to car dealerships. With the expansion of the TMS partnership, Volvo expects an increase in efficiency whilst scaling to double its production over the next three years.

“Volvo is pleased to extend our relationship with BluJay to support our growth, focus on sustainability, and aim to sell only electric cars and hybrids by 2025 exclusively online,” said Pieterjan Landuyt, CED M&L--SCM Global at Volvo Cars. “Our cooperation over the past years with BluJay has been excellent.”

BluJay’s Transportation Management software serves as the backbone of Volvo’s vehicle distribution network by planning, optimizing, and tracking shipments of its vehicles, enabling Volvo to reach its new targets and stay green. Volvo Cars has recently announced its plans to change how and where to meet its customers, transforming the current wholesale model by moving online and forging strong customer relationships. It aims to be a fully electric car company globally by 2030, launching a new family of electric cars in the coming years and shifting away from emission-producing vehicles.

“BluJay is proud to extend our partnership with Volvo to support their innovative business model, growth, and success,” said Roel Assies, VP Sales for BluJay Solutions. “As Volvo shifts its supply chain delivery model, BluJay provides the flexibility for the business to evolve and continue to grow. In addition, we’re pleased to support Volvo’s sustainability initiatives both with technology and aligned values. We look forward to the continued cooperation between our teams.”

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance - it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com.