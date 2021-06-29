Extended Longevity Releases New Formula: Elastage ECM™, to Address a Newly Discovered, 10th Hallmark of Aging

MAUI, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extended Longevity, a Hawaii-based longevity company focused on reversing nine biomarkers of aging, has created a new formula that addresses breakdowns in the extracellular matrix and reverses what many experts now considering to be the 10th biomarker of aging. Extended Longevity recently received Institutional Board Approval for a 15-person clinical study on their core product line, but is constantly expanding their line of products as science reveals more insight into the process of aging. “Longevity science is moving at an exciting pace, and we’re making sure we’re on the cutting edge,” Founder and CEO, Steven M. Schorr, explained.

The extracellular matrix (ECM) is the fibrous tissue that lives between cells and binds the cells together. It is mostly comprised of elastin and collagen and is responsible, in large part, for providing structural and biochemical support to the cells. Since elastin, a long duration molecule, does not naturally replenish its content in tissues (especially within Cardio-vascular System walls) it decreases as we age. This decrease, in turn, increases the collagen content and subsequent collagen cross-linking, resulting in a stiffening of the ECM that leads to many of the worst age-related diseases including hypertension, atherosclerosis, and even cancer. Therefore, supplementing elastin into the ECM can have powerful effects on human longevity and disease prevention.

Alexander Fedintsev and Alexey Moskalev, a respected pair of Russian biologists, go even further in their recent groundbreaking paper, “Stochastic non-enzymatic modification of long-lived macromolecules – A missing hallmark of aging,” on how the ECM not only is an important biomarker of aging, but also how it serves as important scaffolding to the already identified Nine Hallmarks of Aging. They argue that each hallmark (genomic instability, telomere attrition, epigenetic alterations, loss of proteostasis, deregulated nutrient-sensing, mitochondrial dysfunction, cellular senescence, stem cell exhaustion, and altered intercellular communication) is radically informed by the health and age of the ECM and that any successful treatment of aging must address the ECM’s role in these biomarkers.

Extended Longevity, having already shown powerful results in the treating of their nine determinant factors of aging, has developed Elastage ECM™ to provide direct supplementation of the ECM to enhance its current protocol and reverse yet another important biomarker of aging. This formula is available to the public on their website.

Schorr is an entrepreneur and executive with 47 years of experience. He is a patented inventor and scientist dedicated to creating data-driven wellness products for the general populace.