Convoy and Flexport Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide End-to-End Digitization for Shippers

SEATTLE & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convoy, the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, and Flexport, the platform for global logistics, announced a long-term, strategic partnership to bring end-to-end shipment automation across land, sea and air. The partnership draws on Flexport’s international client base and Convoy’s North American carrier network to provide customers with seamless logistics services while expanding business capabilities for both companies through a new shared data exchange that seamlessly integrates shipments across both platforms.

Traditionally, it’s been a challenge for shippers to track shipments across a patchwork of logistics providers and digital solutions, as their freight moves from international to domestic endpoints (e.g., distribution centers).

Through this partnership, customers will be able to move their goods via international and domestic transportation, all through the Flexport platform. Capturing all communication, data and reporting in one place will yield greater operational efficiencies, provide customers with an end-to-end view of their supply chain, and help them better understand total landed cost from purchase order to inception to final delivery. With comprehensive knowledge of their supply chain spend, customers can make more informed and dynamic decisions to ensure their freight gets to where it needs to be as efficiently, and with as much flexibility, as possible.

“This partnership represents a shift in the logistics ecosystem, fueled by an increase in collaboration and visibility, thanks to technology,” said Ryan Petersen, CEO and Founder of Flexport. “We’re thrilled to work with Convoy to make what has historically been a complex, fragmented industry more connected and in doing so, progress in our mission to make shipping easier for everyone.”

Dan Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoy, added, “This partnership creates a more seamless experience for shippers, and advances a vision long-shared by Convoy and Flexport that technology will create efficiencies and bring flexibility to the supply chain.”

Through a multi-phased approach to achieve full system integration, both companies have committed to contributing to the centralized platform, which will provide competitive and complete end-to-end solutions while reducing friction and improving service delivery. Under the partnership:

Flexport gains access to Convoy’s broad network of carriers as well as deeper integration with Convoy’s products and services, enabling Flexport to scale its truckload service offerings and provide visibility to clients once goods reach domestic ports.

Convoy will integrate directly with Flexport’s operational dashboard, Transmission, and its network of international clients to further grow its domestic marketplace.

Shippers will gain the ability to book end-to-end loads directly on the Flexport platform, with Convoy powering truckload delivery services.

This announcement comes at a crucial time, with shippers responding to unprecedented global trade challenges across land, sea and air. The partnership builds on Convoy and Flexport’s existing, strong collaborations to deliver enhanced visibility and improved customer service to international shippers while reducing waste in the supply chain. The two technology companies first collaborated in 2018 with Flexport’s adoption of Convoy’s self-serve shipper platform for transactional freight. Over time, Convoy developed dedicated support for Flexport to deploy Convoy’s technology and services for both contractual and non contractual freight, for both drop and hook and live loads. In turn, Convoy has adopted Transmission to communicate with Flexport's internal operations teams and clients, ultimately providing a seamless experience and end-to-end supply chain visibility.

About Convoy

Convoy is the nation’s most efficient digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.

About Flexport

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That’s why it’s our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is building the platform for global logistics—empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Today, companies of all sizes—from emerging brands to Fortune 500s like Georgia-Pacific, Sonos and Bombas—use Flexport technology to move more than $10B of merchandise across 112 countries every year.