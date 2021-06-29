Tokens.com Partners with Genesis Global Trading on a Loan Facility

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp. ( NEO:COIN) ( FSE:76M) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology company that provides transaction processing and validation services for various digital assets that power Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), is pleased to announce a collateralized loan facility with Genesis Global Trading (“Genesis”), a full-service digital currency prime broker and subsidiary of Digital Currency Group.

The loan will have an open term amount for an initial amount of approximately $2 million with an annual interest rate of 9.75%. Proceeds from the facility will be used to purchase additional digital assets to expand Tokens.com’s crypto staking operations.

“The current correction in the crypto markets has created opportunities to expand our crypto staking operations by purchasing additional tokens at attractive levels. We have chosen a premier institutional partner in Genesis to accomplish this strategic expansion. Genesis and the Digital Currency Group have established themselves as leaders with a reputation for excellence and professionalism and Tokens.com is proud to work with them,” said CEO Andrew Kiguel.

“We are pleased to support Tokens.com in growing their crypto staking operation and offering them financing on their staked digital assets,” commented Matt Ballensweig, Director of Institutional Lending at Genesis.

About Tokens.com

Tokens is a publicly-traded blockchain technology company that provides transaction processing and validation services for various digital assets that power Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platforms. Tokens utilizes Proof-of-Stake (“PoS”) or Staking technology. DeFi is a new class of financial applications that provides users with automated and transparent financial services, such as borrowing and lending, without the need for financial institutions. NFTs are redefining how art, gaming, music and collectibles are created, valued and traded. Management believes that as mainstream adoption for DeFi and NFT applications grow, the need for Tokens.com’s Staking services will commensurately increase.

Tokens has agreements with industry leaders, Figment, Polychain Labs, Bison Trails, Staked and Coinbase Custody, to manage its staking operations and provide custodial services. Tokens’ management team includes seasoned blockchain and financial professionals with prior experience at Hut 8 Mining, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital and Goldman Sachs. Tokens was formed in collaboration with Polychain Labs, an affiliate of Polychain Capital, which is one of the largest cryptocurrency venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. Current investors include Bitbuy Limited, First Block Capital, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., PowerOne Capital Group, Matthew Roszak (the co-founder and Chairman of Bloq, Inc.), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (the founder and CEO of Polychain Capital).

The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” on the NEO Exchange and as “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

About Genesis Global Trading

Genesis Global Trading, Inc. is part of the Genesis full-service digital currency prime brokerage providing a single point of access for high-net worth and institutional investors and other suitably qualified individuals. The Genesis group offers sophisticated market participants a fully integrated platform to trade, borrow, lend, and custody digital assets, creating new opportunities for yield while increasing capital efficiency for counterparties.

Genesis is the only global over-the-counter trading firm for digital assets licensed by both the SEC/FINRA and the New York Department of Financial Services. Genesis combines unrivaled operational excellence, a seamless user experience, and best-in-class client service to provide the full suite of services global investors require to manage their digital asset portfolios. For more information about Genesis, please visit https://genesistrading.com/.

