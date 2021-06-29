Signify Health and Humana Team Up with the Alamo Area Community Network to Address the Social Care Needs of Humana Medicare Advantage Members in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) and Humana (NYSE: HUM) are working together with the Alamo Area Community Network (AACN) to support Humana Medicare Advantage members in San Antonio through AACN’s community resources and by connecting those in need with health-related social services, such as food, transportation, housing, and financial assistance. This move enhances the community efforts that Humana has built over its now six-year Bold Goal journey to address health-related social needs. The AACN is a partnership of over 40 organizations, with countless programs and services that are committed to working together to effectively impact social determinants of health (SDOH) for San Antonio residents.

“It’s not enough to just support our community partners in their work. In order to create real change, we, as a community, are rethinking the way we approach social health and clinical health. By joining the Alamo Area Community Network, we are able to integrate the way we address health-related social needs into the same system as our San Antonio community partners,” said Humana Texas Medicare President Bill White.

The nonprofits, government agencies, providers, payers, and other social service organizations that are a part of the AACN, which use Signify Health’s proprietary technology platform, are able to collaborate compliantly and securely to assure people’s needs are being addressed and close the loop on referrals between AACN participants. The partnership will not only ensure needs are being met and that community services are being accessed, but will create an understanding of the effects on clinical outcomes for individuals and families over time.

AACN’s innovative approach continues to support community members like never before, as adoption grows and an increasing number of people are getting the assistance they need. Community-based organizations helping to meet needs will be able to more effectively manage their resources and know their clients better. The AACN is convened by the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation and cofounded by Autism Lifeline Links, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and the Warm Springs Foundation.

“True collaboration across such a broad spectrum of organizations – social service providers, healthcare providers, philanthropies, government agencies, health plans – is only possible through trust. Humana is a trusted influencer in San Antonio and a great partner for the AACN,” said Cara Magrane, Director of Initiatives and Partnerships, Kronkosky Charitable Foundation.

Humana’s partnership with the AACN continues its commitment to increasing the number of Healthy Days for San Antonio residents. Through the establishment of the San Antonio Health Advisory Board, Bold Goal has facilitated cross-sector groups in creating community-wide initiatives to impact diabetes, food insecurity, and loneliness and isolation. Through the tenure of the San Antonio’s Bold Goal, San Antonio has seen an 8.6% reduction in unhealthy days for Humana Medicare Advantage members.

Signify Health’s partnership with Humana also includes Signify Health’s experienced Social Care Coordinators who will provide outreach to Humana members to help them resolve their unmet needs and achieve their best health and well-being.

“Signify Health is guided by a commitment to be a catalyst for changing a model of care that has left far too many clinical, behavioral and social care needs unaddressed,” says Peter Boumenot, Chief Product Officer, Signify Health. “Through our partnership with Humana and the AACN, we are able to connect more San Antonians with the services that can help them overcome barriers to their health and, at the same time, create collaborative care communities of organizations aligned around measurably improving health outcomes for the people they serve.”

Humana recognizes and champions innovation within communities, where the co-creation of solutions through community partnerships and collaboration is shaping the future of healthcare.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

- Annual reports to stockholders

- Securities and Exchange Commission filings

- Most recent investor conference presentations

- Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

- Calendar of events

- Corporate Governance information

About Alamo Area Community Network

The Alamo Area Community Network is an alliance of more than 40 community organizations working to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families in the San Antonio region. It was convened in 2019 by the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation and Autism Lifeline Links with their co-founders United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, and the Warm Springs Foundation. The AACN brings together human service and nonprofit organizations, funders, government agencies, healthcare and health plans on a cloud-based, HIPAA compliant platform to coordinate social services. AACN members believe that social, economic and environmental factors such as access to developmental services, childcare, healthy food, social services, and transportation play the greatest role in determining an individual’s well-being. The AACN looks to bridge community-based organizations with clinical providers and payers to achieve more equitable reimbursement for services which improve health outcomes, while striving to advance our community’s health equity, by more effectively coordinating to provide these critical services. For more information visit us at ouraacn.org.