Andersen Global Initiates Expansion Into the Norwegian Market

Led by Managing Partner Frank C. Aase, Brækhus is a full-service law firm based in Oslo. Operating with 27 Partners and over 70 professionals, the firm’s capabilities include corporate, commercial, M&A, banking and finance, tax advisory, structuring and compliance, litigation, real estate, energy, construction, private client services, employment law, technology, e-commerce and intellectual property.

“Through transparency and uncompromisingly high professional standards, we look to form long-lasting relationships that create an added value for our clients,” Frank said. “A collaboration agreement with Andersen Global fits well with our international strategy and perfectly complements our existing international legal and tax liaisons. Arthur Andersen alumnus and tax Partner Nils Eriksen will assist us as we collaborate with the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global. Our firm’s cultural synergy with the organization reinforces our vision and positions us to seamlessly deliver best-in-class and innovative solutions globally.”

“Brækhus is highly regarded for their experience, expertise and ability to provide clients with independent, integrated solutions,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Norway is a very important market in our expansion strategy, and our inimitable chemistry with Nils, Frank and their team provides an outstanding complement to our existing platform in the region.”

