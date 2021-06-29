Securonix, a Cybersecurity Company, Invests in Global Leadership Development through Strategic Partnership with Alonos

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced new investment in the growth of its team by way of a partnership with consulting firm Alonos® to deploy the “Leadership & Executive Accelerated Development Program – L.E.A.D. Core.” With this investment, Securonix is bolstering the skillsets of its leaders from all over the world, spanning diverse areas of the company including Sales, Marketing, Product Development and Management, Customer Success, Cloud Infrastructure, Architecture, Content & Threat, Quality Assurance, and Corporate Functions.

“Securonix has reached a critical point in our growth as we expand globally at an unprecedented rate. As we scale, our CEO, Sachin Nayyar, is very committed to people growth,” said Dilshan Ratnayake, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer, Securonix. “When you invest in people who lead other people, there’s an immediate multiplier effect. To reach our expansion goals, we are deploying high end leadership development through the L.E.A.D. Program and building the muscle that will propel us forward.”

Working in partnership with Alonos’ doctoral-level leadership training practitioners, Securonix deployed a tailored three-month L.E.A.D. Core Program to establish and sharpen foundational skills. These include building high-performing teams, communications, feedback and coaching, performance management, driving team commitment, delivering and measuring results, understanding leadership styles, leadership decision making, and harnessing the power of a diverse and inclusive workforce. The program opens a dialogue among emerging and current company leaders, and participating executives said they have gained greater awareness and understanding of their own impact as leaders, the practice of bringing out the best in others, and its overall positive impact on company culture.

To successfully graduate from the program’s Core level, executives had to complete multiple learning modules, actively participate in group discussions, achieve minimum scores in weekly knowledge tests, and present an application-based capstone case analysis. Because this required a high level of dedication and investment, graduates earned a validated digital micro-credential through Alonos.

“Investments like these are like oxygen to an organization,” said Ratnayake. “If you want to multiply a company’s capabilities, leadership development is a critical component of that growth.”

