Schneider Electric Partners With Footprint Project to Aid Disaster Relief Efforts

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation and #1 builder of microgrids in the world, and the Footprint Project, a Minnesota-based non-profit organization committed to providing rapidly deployable clean energy for communities in crisis, announced their partnership to help bring power to people and communities impacted by weather and climate disasters by mobilizing microgrids.

As climate emergencies and disasters become more frequent, collapsing energy infrastructures threaten the safety and welfare of citizens. When disaster strikes and emergency teams are deployed to bring power back online, communities need immediate, resilient solutions. Through the mobilization of small microgrids, both solar and battery powered, Footprint Project and Schneider Electric will work together to power first response and early recovery to local communities via reliable electricity resources for personal, medical and communication needs. The microgrid solutions will bring power back to people across the U.S. in crisis and build back greener, mobilizing cleaner energy.

“Schneider Electric is committed to working with strategic partners who better our community. Footprint Project is the perfect partner to help us bring environmentally and financially sustainable mobile microgrids to communities that need it most,” said Tom Pitts, Safety and Environment Director of Sustainable Development for Schneider Electric. “As disasters continue to impact people around the world, our hope is that by building communities back greener, we can create long-term resilient solutions to give a sense of relief to those reeling from the unexpected.”

The Footprint Project works through mutual aid and volunteer groups to mobilize gently used, portable microgrids and other clean energy technology to respond quickly, creating mobile infrastructure for communities in need. Since its founding, the organization has deployed 45+ kw of mobile solar and 170+ kWh of mobile battery storage to 10+ disaster response and recovery missions which has provided emergency clean power access to 14,000+ U.S. citizens.

“We are thrilled to be working with Schneider Electric to provide solutions for those in critical need. Through their dedication of funds, time, equipment, and storage space, we will be able to mobilize in new areas and help reach more people in need when disaster strikes, while providing cleaner, resilient solutions,” said Will Heegaard, Founder and Operations Director for Footprint Project. There is an excess of communities in need, and Footprint, along with local advocates, aim to help. “Volunteers believe in this so much, they take it upon themselves to help mobilize solutions and triage resources,” Heegaard added.

Schneider Electric has so far donated $50,000 as a leading benefactor for the Footprint organization and is working on a new project to donate a solar photovoltaic (PV) inverter for a solar trailer build that will take place this August in Tennessee. Schneider smart grid experts aim to volunteer hours for this and parallel efforts for fixing and maintaining additional trailers that Footprint owns. Further, the teams plan to not only store these trailers at various Schneider facilities, but also to pre-stage them for natural disasters out of the normal impact zones, providing readiness solutions to help mobilize Footprint microgrids more quickly and efficiently, and supporting the shared goal to develop a standardized fleet of equipment that can be offered and maintained in crisis as well as during "blue sky events".

For more information about Schneider Electric's microgrid solutions, please visit www.schneider-electric.us/microgrid. For more information about Footprint Project’s recent work for communities in crisis, please visit www.footprintproject.org.

About Footprint Project

Footprint Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit disaster service organization that develops and deploys solar generator networks to empower community resilience. We work across the disaster management cycle to expand frontline access to cleaner technologies and reduce fossil fuel use in the field. Since 2018, we’ve mobilized solar generators to 10+ disaster response and recovery missions, providing emergency power access to 14,000+ US citizens.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Schneider Electric is the #1 builder of microgrids in the world, with over 300 successful projects deployed across the U.S.

