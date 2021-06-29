The Den on Sunset Joins Alen’s Clean Air Movement As Restaurants in California Reopen

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Businesses, especially restaurants, are bracing for a post-pandemic boom as California fully reopens its economy and eases restrictions. Restaurants like The Den on Sunset are committed to providing the healthiest atmosphere to its patrons and workers. Alen has installed air purification units throughout The Den’s West Hollywood location with High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration that captures harmful particles such as smoke, dust, allergens—and especially COVID-19.

"I first saw an Alen air purifier at my doctor’s office, and that was the all the endorsement I needed,” said Brett Latteri, owner of The Den on Sunset, who is also a founding board member of the Independent Hospitality Coalition formed during Covid to advocate for the hard-hit hospitality industry. “I wanted to go the extra mile for my team and customers and provide extra peace of mind that they're in a safe environment.”

Latteri chose Alen air purifiers not only because they capture 99.9 % of particulate matter to the level of 0.1 microns (smaller than Covid) but also for its stylish design, lab-backed effectiveness, and lifetime warranty. Alen donated a purifier to the hospitality coalition.

A California State Senate legislative committee reported that during the pandemic, nearly a third of California's restaurants permanently closed and two-thirds of workers temporarily lost their jobs. Restaurants are now on the rebound, though it will take them years to recover.

“We are proud to be a part of the restaurant industry comeback,” said Andy Graham, CEO of Alen. “Restaurants are the heartbeat of our nation’s culture and economy, and it’s our mission to help them bounce back by offering their customers the cleanest shared air.”

For healthier indoor spaces, experts say ventilation and filtration matter most. HEPA filtration is the world’s most trusted way to make indoor air safer and is found in Alen’s air purification solutions. A HEPA purifier with adequate capacity for a room traps virus particle to help keep indoor virus particle counts low, so an infected person is not adding enough particles to infect others.

According to independent microbiology tests by LMS Labs, the Alen Air BreatheSmart 75i quietly captured over 99% of virus particles from a 1,050 ft3 test chamber within 20 minutes.

To learn more about Alen’s commitment to pure air and how it provides relief from allergies, asthma, pollution and odors, visit www.alen.com.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of top-rated True HEPA air purifiers and filters with over 20,000 five-star reviews by customers. Driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air, Alen’s mission is to improve quality of life and safety within homes and workplaces by making the best air purification products on the planet. Alen inspires a healthier life and peace of mind for everyone through clean and safe air.