Nasdaq’s Quandl and Marex Announce Exclusive Data Partnerships - Release Daily Commodities Speculative Positioning

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nasdaq’s Quandl, a leading provider of alternative and core financial data, today announced an exclusive and innovative data partnership with UK commodities financial services company Marex. The first of several products the two organizations will be launching is a new dataset that tracks daily aggregate holdings across the global commodities market - Marex Daily Speculative Positioning (MDSP).

MDSP will be offered on a daily basis, providing traders with faster information compared to the weekly reports that the industry has historically relied upon. The new data product will allow traders, corporate users and other money managers to monitor movements in agriculture, metals, energy commodities and more.

As one of the largest global commodities brokers, with an extensive data and analysis team, Marex is uniquely positioned to provide insights on the behavior of various commodities markets. Nasdaq’s Quandl provides alternative data expertise to help customers use MDSP to understand the balance of market participants for 40 commodity products.

“Marex is the ideal partner to co-launch a suite of new commodities products,” said Bill Dague, Head of Alternative Data at Nasdaq. “The combination of Marex’s sector expertise and Nasdaq’s powerful data platform will offer the clearest picture yet into the global commodities market, where demand for alternative data is high but quality supply is still limited. Starting with the launch of MDSP, both physical and financial traders will glean a truer, more unified picture of whether participants are bullish or bearish.”

"The rise of the algorithmic traders over the past decade has made it increasingly difficult for market participants to decipher the commodity markets,” said Guy Wolf, Global Head of Market Analytics at Marex. “Using our speculative positioning data, clients can gain an extraordinary level of insight into key commodity markets, showing where they sit at any point in time. Through our partnership with Nasdaq, we are able to bring these insights in a streamlined and actionable format to an even wider, more diverse group of investors and companies."

Several more products, covering metals movements, news analysis and market behavior are expected to launch by Q3.

To learn more about or sample MDSP, please get in touch here.

About Nasdaq’s Quandl

Nasdaq’s Quandl is the largest provider and pioneer of alternative data for financial professionals. The company sources, evaluates and productizes undiscovered data assets, transforming them into quantified, actionable intelligence. With a customer base that includes the world’s top hedge funds, asset managers and investment banks, Nasdaq’s Quandl delivers financial, economic and alternative data to over 600,000 analysts worldwide. Learn more at www.quandl.com and www.nasdaq.com/solutions/alternative-data.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq® (Nasdaq: NDAQ®) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Marex

Marex is a technology-enabled provider of essential liquidity and associated market infrastructure to participants in global commodities and financial markets.

The firm provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Market Making, Commercial Hedging (both on exchange execution and clearing, and OTC derivatives), Price Discovery and Data/Advisory. It has a leading franchise in many major Metals, Energy and Agricultural products, executing around 35 million trades and clearing over 175 million contracts in 2020. The firm provides access to every major commodity market in the world, covering a broad range of clients that include the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

The Group was formed in 2005, but through its subsidiaries, can trace its roots in the commodity markets back almost 100 years. Headquartered in London with 19 offices worldwide, the group has over 1,000 employees across Europe, Asia and America.

For more information visit www.marex.com