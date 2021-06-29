Building Engines and HqO Partner to Deliver Integrated, Best-of-Breed Building Operations and Tenant Experience Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building Engines, the leading building operations platform for modern commercial real estate (CRE), and HqO, the premier end-to-end tenant experience provider for office buildings, today announced their partnership to deliver a new unified, best-of-breed building operations and tenant experience solution for the CRE industry. The integration of Building Engines’ platform with the HqOS Tenant Experience Platform brings together the two critical aspects of a successful property’s foundation—excellent building operations and enriched tenant experience—and enables CRE owners and operators to offer a holistic digital experience for tenants.

As the migration back to the office continues to ramp up, tenant experience is once again being prioritized to help make tenants and their employees comfortable in the buildings and spaces they occupy. To accelerate and encourage this, the Building Engines-HqO integration combines key tenant-facing capabilities for submitting work orders, visitor access requests and resource reservations, providing a complete mobile solution package for owners and operators to offer their tenants. Digital experiences that support return-to-office efforts are crucial to making the transition as smooth as possible for tenants as they navigate an ever-evolving work environment.

“In addition to helping support the return to the office, our customers are looking to Building Engines to help leverage the investments they are making in other technologies as well as to simplify and improve the user-experience,” said Scott Sidman, EVP, Business and Corporate Development at Building Engines. “This partnership and integration are a great example of the power of open systems and cooperative companies coming together in the best interests of the customer. Enabling customers to improve service delivery through Building Engines’ best-in-class operating platform, combined with HqO’s premier tenant engagement capabilities marks an ideal moment for a digital-forward, open API solution that fully connects the tenant and property management team.”

“The partnership to integrate Building Engines’ industry-leading building operations platform with HqO is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Mark Rosenthal, CRO of HqO. “It will enable building owners and property managers to consolidate the tools they already use for tenants and end-users within a single, efficient platform that will enhance their tenant engagement, data and reporting, and more.”

An example of this improvement in service delivery in action is with Columbia Property Trust. Columbia, an early adopter of the HqO platform across more than 20 office properties in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and New York City, saw HqO’s integration with the building operations platform by Building Engines as an opportunity to streamline the digital experience for their tenants.

Within their “Columbia Gateway” mobile app for tenants, hosted by HqO, Columbia wanted office workers to be able to submit a work order, have it route all the way into their property management system, receive updates, and then, finally, receive acknowledgements of completed work—a true end-to-end user experience. This optimization is now possible with the Building Engines and HqO integrated solution.

“We have been using Building Engines and HqO separately to manage building operations and tenant experience, respectively, for some time. Now that these two CRE tech leaders are working together, we are very pleased to be able to provide a fully integrated digital experience platform for our tenants, with robust building services,” said Steve Smith, SVP of Property Management for Columbia Property Trust. “We believe that offering a seamless digital experience for tenants is key to attracting the type of innovative, strong growth companies that we target for our properties. The Building Engines-HqO partnership allows us to not only do that, but to also offer a branded digital experience across our portfolio.”

The Building Engines-HqO partnership is supported through Building Engines’ Partner Network, a growing building operations ecosystem for commercial real estate. HqO is a technology partner, a level that allows companies to offer the unique ability for Building Engines customers to extend Prism into their products and vice versa. Additionally, Building Engines’ platform is available in the HqO Marketplace.

About Building Engines

Building Engines improves net operating income across the world’s most successful Commercial Real Estate portfolios. Our customers increase their revenue, deliver the best occupant experience, and reduce their operating costs using our innovative building operations software platform, Prism. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City and Scottsdale, Building Engines is developing, acquiring and partnering to address long-standing problems in building operations. Today, more than 850 customers—including Beacon Capital Partners, Cushman & Wakefield and SL Green—rely on Building Engines to manage critical operational needs across more than 2.5 billion square feet and 26,000 properties worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.buildingengines.com.

About HqO

The world’s leading commercial real estate firms count on HqO to help them deliver a state-of-the-art tenant experience within their properties. Active in over 150 million square feet in 8 countries, HqO is known for its tenant experience platform comprised of an award-winning tenant app, analytics suite, and partner marketplace. Our solutions put experiences and a sense of community directly into the tenants’ hands while helping property owners uncover insights and take intelligent action to differentiate their assets. For more information, visit www.hqo.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.