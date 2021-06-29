CyncHealth Selects Lyniate to Support Rapid Growth and Community Collaboration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyniate, the most trusted connector of healthcare worldwide, today announced CyncHealth, the health data utility for the Midwest, has chosen Lyniate Rhapsody to support its explosive growth. CyncHealth, which first developed its successful model for health information exchange for the state of Nebraska, has expanded its network to Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri and Kansas.

As CyncHealth builds public health infrastructure to connect communities in additional states and regions, Lyniate will serve as CyncHealth’s solution to simplify and accelerate new participant onboarding as well as to ensure the utmost privacy and security for protected health information.

“We’ve seen HIEs nationwide struggle in recent years to find the right sustainability models due to adoption and monetization challenges,” said Jaime Bland, DNP, RN, President and CEO of CyncHealth. “We’ve found a successful model as a health data utility within the Nebraska community and replicated our model in new territories. To support this growth, we needed scalable and flexible data infrastructure in place.”

“Lyniate Rhapsody is a key partner supporting CyncHealth’s efforts to bridge the data gap across states and fragmented markets,” said Ramesh Sridharan, VP, Technology Operations, and CIO of CyncHealth. “We’re excited to work with Lyniate to demonstrate the power of interoperable public health infrastructure across the Central Plains.”

“Successful healthcare organizations like CyncHealth are branching out into new service areas to bring even greater value to the communities they serve,” said Erkan Akyuz, CEO of Lyniate. “But growth is not without its challenges, especially knowing that the diversity of data types and formats vary within and across organizations. We are proud to support CyncHealth in handling a range of data streams by normalizing and aggregating data in a way that other platforms cannot. It’s an honor to work with such a community-oriented organization and support its goals by facilitating seamless and secure healthcare data exchange.”

About CyncHealth: CyncHealth, a 501(c)(3) organization, is a public health data utility that gives healthcare organizations the power to connect the dots across all points of patient care. CyncHealth goes beyond sharing data between providers to empower patients and their care teams to work together for better health outcomes, lower costs, and thriving communities. www.cynchealth.org

About Lyniate: Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering flexible interoperability solutions that connect people through increased access to data. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with the best interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large networks, from payers to vendors, and everything in between. Visit: www.lyniate.com to connect.