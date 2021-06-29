AlertEnterprise & ConfirmD™ Partner as Demand for Mobile Healthcare Data and Workforce COVID-19 Analytics Skyrockets

Vaccination and health data from ConfirmD is correlated and linked to the employee’s identity. Based on the company’s specific policies and mandates, workplace access can be managed and controlled as needed. (Photo: Business Wire)

FREMONT, Calif. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertEnterprise Inc., the leading cyber-physical Security Convergence software company and digital health data empowerment company BuddyCheque™ have announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated digital platform to manage healthcare data, analytics and identity to help businesses safely return employees to offices.

Data from BuddyCheque’s digital medical wallet ConfirmD™ now integrates with AlertEnterprise Guardian Health & Safety Modules, providing organizations the ability to manage employee health information, including COVID-19 vaccine data, and deliver automated security controls and analytics for safe and frictionless workplace access. The integrated solution is slated for pilot deployment at a Forbes 50 technology company in Q3, 2021.

“The inability to effortlessly share and access healthcare information has greatly exacerbated the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business operations, lengthened shut-down periods and complicated re-opening efforts,” said Karl Wagner CEO of BuddyCheque. “By partnering with AlertEnterprise, BuddyCheque will provide businesses large and small with a secure, easy-to-use workforce management and reopening solution.”

“The only way forward for businesses is digital transformation, and part of that transformation is mobile access and the Uberization of Healthcare information that’s shared between employees and companies” said Jasvir Gill, CEO of AlertEnterprise. “Our partnership with BuddyCheque is another example of the power of Security Convergence solutions as a real business enabler for our customers.”

Now available for download on iOS and Android app stores, the ConfirmD app offers individuals a tool to record and share medically-verified health information, including COVID-19 vaccine and test results. Results can then be accessed through QR Codes, allowing users to share summary reports with employers, public venues and stores and other third-parties. Designed to alleviate the strain of inaccessible health information during the COVID-19 pandemic, ConfirmD provides a portable, end-to-end encrypted, HIPAA-compliant health data platform. The communication of results is opt-in, as privacy is a priority for ConfirmD. Learn more about ConfirmD at https://www.ConfirmD.io

AlertEnterprise Guardian COVID-19 vaccination management features allow businesses to centralize and correlate ConfirmD immunization and health data with workforce identities and workplace access, providing insights and controls needed to meet and maintain stringent policies and compliance related to workplace health and safety.

About AlertEnterprise

At AlertEnterprise digital identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it security convergence. And we develop game-changing security convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and physical security environments. https://alertenterprise.com/

About ConfirmD

ConfirmD by BuddyCheque's mission is to empower all individuals to securely manage and easily access their health information and data, at their convenience. ConfirmD provides a powerful platform with a strong focus on data privacy, security, empowerment, and community. All health data empowerment solutions are engineered with the consumer at heart, and the platform's unique features are designed to provide the most value to all individuals, Healthcare Heroes, and enterprises small and large. https://www.ConfirmD.io/