Topl Ensures the Viability of a Cold Chain with Its Impact-First Blockchain by Tracking COVID-19 Test Kits

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impact technology company Topl has released a case study on Cold Chain, new software for assets requiring temperature-controlled supply chains. Cold Chain has guided the shipping and storage of approximately 15,000 COVID-19 tests at -20 degrees Celsius, offering proof that proper conditions have been maintained. The solution is scaling to 18 labs across the U.S., with 1,000,000 more tests planned.

Cold Chain, powered by the Topl Blockchain, can track a range of sensitive assets in transit, from dairy to medical supplies. For every asset, the manufacturer-to-endpoint journey is accessible on the Topl Blockchain every step of the way.

“We are thrilled to contribute verification of temperature and proof of origin for these test kits via our blockchain,” said Kim Raath, Topl’s CEO. “It demonstrates a few of the innumerable possibilities that blockchain can offer the world.”

Developed by workflow automation and software security company Media Sourcery, Inc., Cold Chain uses its existing products. It also utilizes Varcode Smart TagsTM dynamic barcodes that detect time and temperature changes by way of their chemical design. Cold Chain also integrates the Topl Blockchain, unlocking new trust, security, transparency, and accessibility.

As a result, every asset is scanned, creating a unique time-stamped temperature-based data point using Varcode technology. Data is then secured on the Topl Blockchain, where a tamperproof record lives forever. Accessible by mobile device, the Topl Blockchain can show that tests have kept temperature and will function as the medical community intends.

“The underlying solution supports the tracking of all assets — digital assets, hard assets as well as assets requiring cold storage,” said Larry Ketchersid, Media Sourcery, Inc. CEO. “Our Cold Chain solution is evolutionary from our workflow products, and revolutionary in the practical usage of blockchain technologies."

The Topl Blockchain is the first with an ESG focus. A group’s ESG story is tracked and written onto a blockchain using minimal energy. In essence, the Topl blockchain empowers businesses to prove they are changing the world.

The Topl blockchain can handle tangible (coffee) and intangible (carbon credits) assets. Cold Chain also has flexibility— meaning it has numerous potential use cases.

The first is still ongoing. Though vaccines have become more available domestically, other countries need COVID-19 tests to keep the disease at bay. Cold Chain can ensure they reach patients safely.

About Topl

Topl is an impact technology economy that enables digital and sustainable transformation across value chains and empowers the monetization of impact verified on the Topl Blockchain. The Topl Blockchain improves sustainability tracking, provides marketers the insights to create brand stories for responsible products, and enables executives to unlock reputational and financial value from impact efforts. Topl is a member organization of the CNBC ESG Council.