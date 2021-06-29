Swander Pace Capital Partners with T-Bev and Forms Triple Crown Holdings

SAN FRANCISCO & BEDMINSTER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swander Pace Capital (“SPC”), a leading private equity firm specializing in consumer product companies, announced the formation of Triple Crown Holdings (“Triple Crown”) to establish a partnership with T-Bev, Inc. (“T-Bev”), a manufacturer and distributor of tea extracts, instant tea, natural and organic caffeine and other botanical extracts, catering to the functional beverage and dietary supplement markets. Triple Crown is a holding company which is actively seeking additional acquisitions in the clean-label food ingredients category.

"We are delighted to partner with Anson Gu and the T-Bev team. T-Bev serves on-trend, natural and organic, clean-label ingredients to strong growth end-markets. We believe demand for clean-label ingredients will continue to increase, and we are excited to partner with T-Bev to build upon the Company’s ability to capitalize on growing consumer trends," said Swander Pace Capital Managing Director, Mo Stout. “We have deep experience in the ingredients industry and believe we are uniquely positioned to help build T-Bev into a leader in the functional ingredients category.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Swander Pace Capital, which brings extensive expertise in the functional ingredients and broader consumer product sectors, to help us accelerate our value creation and growth initiatives,” described Anson Gu, President of T-Bev.

T-Bev will be led by Anson Gu and ingredients industry veteran Daniel Muth, who was formerly CEO of Fleischman’s Vinegar and International Fiber Corporation during SPC’s ownership. Dan will serve as both CEO of Triple Crown and Executive Chairman of T-Bev as the Company seeks to grow market share and distribution channels while pursuing accretive acquisitions.

“I am excited to be working with the SPC team once again on a young and exciting growth platform,” said Triple Crown CEO, Dan Muth. “T-Bev has clear and credible opportunities for growth. We look forward to working alongside Swander Pace Capital to build on the Company’s impressive legacy and grow the business both organically and through acquisitions under Triple Crown Holdings.”

About T-Bev

T-Bev is a manufacturer and distributor of natural and organic caffeine and functional botanical extracts. The Company creates high quality formulations for the food and beverage and dietary supplements industries, supplying tea, natural and organic caffeine and other value-added ingredients to businesses looking to utilize clean-label ingredients. For more information, visit www.t-bev.com.

About Swander Pace Capital

Swander Pace Capital (“SPC”) is a private equity firm that invests in companies that are integral to consumers’ lives. Representative present and historical investments include Mommy's Bliss, Renew Life, Bragg Live Food Products, Swanson Health Products, Clarion Brands, Aden & Anais, HALO, Merrick Pet Care, Kicking Horse Coffee, Fleishmann’s Vinegar, and other leading brands. The firm partners with management teams to help build companies to their full potential. With offices in California, New Jersey, and Ontario (Canada), SPC has invested in more than 50 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $1.8 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.