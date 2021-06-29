Streamline Partners with Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services as the California County Early Adopter of SmartCare

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) and Alameda County Health Care Services Agency (HCSA) have finalized a partnership to provide the next billing and managed care software solution for HCSA’s Behavioral Health Care Department (ACBH). The Streamline SmartCare software solution will integrate billing, managed care, and various other data processes into a single system. ACBH values a vendor that provides a full array of functional areas within a single application/database resulting in increased efficiencies and ease of use.

Karyn L. Tribble, PsyD, LCSW, Director at Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services commented, “We look forward to a strong partnership that supports our Agency goals to provide resilient services to our communities. This is a major system update with a software solution that will allow us to better coordinate with our providers and improve quality of services for our community-based organizations (CBOs) and Fee-For-Service (FFS) providers.”

“We are very excited to partner with Alameda County and enter the California County market. Streamline got its start working with Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan (PHIP) entities in Michigan, and we are very familiar with the unique needs of those acting as direct providers while also managing an external network of providers. We feel our unified web-based solution is an ideal fit for California Counties looking for current technology that will meet their needs well into the future.” Javed Husain, Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services (ACBH)

ACBH is a department of HCSA and is the Medi-Cal Mental Health Plan and the Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery System (DMC-ODS) Substance Use Plan for Alameda County. ACBH provides specialty mental health and substance use disorder services to eligible county residents through a combination of community-based, fee-for-service, and county-operated programs. These programs deliver services in clinics, homes, schools, group homes, criminal justice settings, crisis and mobile crisis, residential placement, and inpatient psychiatric hospital settings. ACBH subcontracts service delivery to 95 CBO mental health 35 Substance Use Disorder partners, and over 150 FFS providers throughout the County.

http://www.acbhcs.org/

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business lines need to evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com