Quanergy Announces New Strategic Collaboration with Sensata Technologies

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy, a leading provider of next-generation OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors, and Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insight for customers, announced today a new strategic collaboration to focus on helping Quanergy bring affordable, smart LiDAR and 3D perception technologies to market. The collaboration will include Sensata providing insights to Quanergy on manufacturability, cost reduction, sourcing and go-to-market strategies.

“Sensata Technologies is an undisputed global sensing technology leader with a rich and long standing history of innovation,“ said Dr. Kevin J. Kennedy, Quanergy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “Automating processes in transportation and other industry verticals poses complex engineering and manufacturing challenges requiring smart sensor-rich solutions. Quanergy is excited to collaborate with Sensata to capitalize on its unique engineering and manufacturing expertise.”

In connection with the new collaboration, Sensata has also committed to invest in a private placement of shares (the “PIPE”) as part of Quanergy’s proposed business combination, announced on June 22, 2021, with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC), a special purpose acquisition company.

About Quanergy

Quanergy Systems’ mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces, and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by over 350 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

Important Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It

Participants in the Solicitation

No Offer or Solicitation

