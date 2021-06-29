Project Management Institute Announces 2021 Future 50 List Celebrating 50 Young Rising Leaders Changing the World

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Project Management Institute (PMI) announced its second annual Future 50 list, which features 50 rising leaders using bold and innovative thinking to transform the world through notable projects. The 50 standout project leaders, highlighted in a new digital experience on PMI.org and a special issue of PM Network® magazine, represent a new generation of fearless, young innovators who drive transformation and create positive social impact across the globe. Honorees include groundbreaking achievements from people across many industries and countries, including young technology pioneer Gitanjali Rao of the United States, Pixie Dust Technologies’ Yoichi Ochiai, PhD of Japan and world-class footballer Marcus Rashford of Manchester United.

PMI® research shows that only 40 percent of organizations say they prioritize attracting and hiring the next generation of project professionals. But what the Future 50 list highlights is that this new generation is capable of driving value for businesses and society now and in the future.

"In an exceptionally challenging year, this new generation of leaders have stepped up to drive innovation around the globe," said Michael DePrisco, Chief Operating Officer of Project Management Institute. "With a deep sense of social responsibility, this next generation of leaders are deeply committed to protecting the natural environment, driving diversity and fostering environments of inclusion, and making the world a better place. The 50 individuals featured on this list are each changemakers whose wide range of projects exemplify the power and potential of transformation."

To identify this year's Future 50 honorees, PMI reached out to hundreds of experts and stakeholders across the globe for nominations. A special committee vetted the rising leaders and narrowed the list of nominees. Finalists were then individually researched or interviewed to create a list representing a full spectrum of regions, industries, and achievements in The Project Economy – one in which people have the skills and capabilities they need to turn ideas into reality. While some honorees are Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification holders, others would not even describe themselves as project managers. What unites the Future 50 is a commitment to project work as the foundation for positive impact today and tomorrow.

To see the complete list of honorees and what drives this next generation of talent, visit PMI.org/Future50.

The 50 Future Leaders to Watch:*

A. Toby Espinosa, DoorDash, North America

Abigail Sandala, PMP, Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority, Sub-Saharan Africa

Ackeem Ngwenya, Reframd, Europe

Angelina Howard, Amazon, North America

Ashish Thakkar, Mara Phones, Sub-Saharan Africa

Ayanda More, Apara Global, Sub-Saharan Africa

Bridget Mason, PMP, Tiree, North America

Cassie Richardson, PMP, Electronic Arts, North America

Cat Huang, BIG — Bjarke Ingels Group, Europe

Celeste Holz-Schietinger, Impossible Foods, North America

Christelle Kwizera, Water Access Rwanda, Sub-Saharan Africa

Chong Luen Lim, PMP, Boston Scientific, Asia Pacific

Cristhian Ortiz Elizarbe, PMP, Learn and Share English, Latin America

Devin Finzer, OpenSea.io, North America

Eddy Alvarado, Agro360, Latin America

Fatima Ibrahim, Green New Deal UK, Europe

Gitanjali Rao, Kindly, North America

Hanan Al-Maziad, PMP, PgMP, PfMP, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Middle East/North Africa

Haneen AK Tuama, PMI-RMP, PMP, Basrah Gas Co., Middle East/North Africa

Hannah Hunt, Army Software Factory, U.S. Army, North America

Huge Ma, Airbnb, North America

Innocentia Mahlangu, PMP, Hatch, Sub-Saharan Africa

Jaime Lama Collado, PMI-PBA, PMP, Dominican Republic Stock Exchange, Latin America

Janani Raju, Robert Bosch Engineering & Business Solutions, South Asia

Jenna Hackett, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, North America

Jenna McNaney, TikTok, North America

Jie Li, Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research & Design Institute, China

Joseph Daniels, Project Etopia Group, Europe

Kevin Love, Coa, North America

Khaleel Baba, PMP, Emaar Properties PJSC, Middle East/North Africa

Li Xiang, X+Living, China

Marcus Rashford, Child Food Poverty Task Force, Europe

Mariana Costa Checa, Laboratoria, Latin America

Megumi Avigail Yoshitomi, Japan Association for Cellular Agriculture, Center for Rule-making Strategies, Tama University, Asia Pacific

Mohamed Baly, Orange Business Services, Middle East/North Africa

Nadaraj Devantharan, PMP, Malaysia E-Government Services, Asia Pacific

Nashin Mahtani, Yayasan Peta Bencana, Asia Pacific

Nathaniel Diong, Future Minds Network, Asia Pacific

Nishita and Nikita Baliarsingh, Nexus Power, South Asia

Omran Sharaf, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Middle East/North Africa

Rainier Mallol, Artificial Intelligence in Medical Epidemiology, Latin America

Regine Chan, Generation Z, Asia Pacific

Simon Njuguna, CAPM, Synergetic Energy Partners, Sub-Saharan Africa

Syed Ahsan Mustaqeem, PMP, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd., Asia Pacific

Tanya Elizabeth Ken, LakshyaShala Edutech, South Asia

Tshegofatso Sehlodimela, PMP, Unisa Press, Sub-Saharan Africa

William Meller, Dell Technologies, Latin America

Yoichi Ochiai, PhD, Pixie Dust Technologies, Asia Pacific

Zhengkai Jiang, PMP, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd., China

*All product names, logos, and brands are the property of their respective owners

About Project Management Institute (PMI): Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world's leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education. PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a "for-purpose" organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at https://www.pmi.org/, www.projectmanagement.com , https://www.linkedin.com/company/pminstitute , www.facebook.com/PMInstitute , and on Twitter.