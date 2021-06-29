BeachesMLS Upgrades to Remine Pro

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that BeachesMLS has upgraded to the fully featured Remine Pro as an MLS front end of choice. BeachesMLS offers Remine Pro as a complimentary member benefit to their more than 40,000 valued subscribers in Southeast Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data into the hands of real estate professionals. This innovative tool brings together MLS, public, and people records to increase agent productivity and broker business.

“The upgrade to Remine Pro was a priority for us as we continue to provide the best possible tools and resources to our 40,000 MLS subscribers. The real estate industry keeps evolving and we are committed to delivering the most up to date products and services. We see Remine Pro as a robust MLS frontend experience featuring user-friendly search, display, public records, and client interaction. The upgraded features included with Remine Pro align perfectly with our goal to deliver innovative technology to BeachesMLS subscribers,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®.

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with BeachesMLS by providing our premier technology, Remine Pro, to its members in Southeast Florida,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “At Remine our mission is to modernize the real estate industry by equipping MLS partners like BeachesMLS with a robust platform that transforms the digital real estate journey and assists with developing strategic workflows in addition to data and search functionality.”

Remine Pro features are now available to BeachesMLS members.

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About BeachesMLS

Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® is the 3rd largest local Realtor® association in the nation, representing 37,000 Realtors®, 40,000 MLS subscribers, and 5 regional boards across South Florida & the Treasure Coast. For more info, visit www.Rworld.com or contact Communications@rworld.com.