IQ Magazine Launches the Hearby Gig Guide

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hearby has launched its AI-driven Gig Guide on IQ Magazine, providing the most comprehensive single source of live music information ever available across UK cities.

IQ Magazine is a London-based news organization dedicated to reporting on the international state of the live music industry, holding their annual International Live Music Conference (ILMC), the largest gathering of live music professionals in the world.

“We are ecstatic to show off our new partnership with IQ Magazine,” says Hearby co-founder Gary Halliwell. “ Our goal is to raise awareness for live music and the venues where music happens, through distribution partners and brands who care about attracting and super-serving live music-loving audiences.”

The Gig Guide is the chief vehicle for Hearby’s suite of live music discovery tools, including interactive maps and carousels of live show listings in the UK and North America. These widgets not only raise audience awareness of local grassroots acts and venues around the user as live music returns, but also provide fun new pathways to discovering and browsing the amazing choices of local live music shows available in our communities.

“ Hearby’s Gig Guide provides information on the diverse local live music scenes happening in our cities,” said Chris Prosser, publisher of IQ’s monthly magazine. “Providing access to information on these shows has a material impact on artists and venues that have struggled this past year. Local live music is critically important as the bedrock of the UK’s live music industry,” he added.

Hearby takes an anthropological approach, in concert with AI, to gathering the most comprehensive long-tail presentation of shows happening around the user — from arenas to intimate local venues, bars, and restaurants where music is performed. This depth of choice makes it fun to discover and share show information with friends, and capitalize on the transmissivity and connection of the passionate networks of music audiences, artists, venues, and music mavens.

“ Live music has long been dominated by top-down curation or limited coverage of events from ticketing vendors focused on the transaction of their inventory, which is only 30-40% of available shows,” said Ian Condry, Hearby co-founder and MIT professor of Anthropology who studies how social movements like music work from the ground up by engaging passionate supporters. “ Our aim is to help you find a show to see with friends and maybe even help you find music you didn’t know you liked.”

IQ Magazine is the second high-profile industry distribution announced by Hearby in recent weeks. Hearby’s partnership with Music Venue Trust (MVT) announced in May provides all the show information going on across the 900 MVT member grassroots music venues across the UK.

About Hearby: Hearby is a live music discovery platform created by Area4 Labs Inc. that combines Big Data and Anthropology to provide fun new pathways for music lovers to find shows from the most comprehensive collection of local music listings available. We use AI, data cleaning and social matching to yield data on 3x more shows across 100+ cities in North America and the UK. We aim to get more people to more shows.

About IQ Magazine: IQ is the leading global news platform for the live music business. IQ’s news, features, information and analysis is read by 100,000 professionals worldwide each month. IQ publishes a regular magazine, several annual reports, and a daily news digest, IQ Index. The IQ family also includes ILMC, the live music industry’s top international conference event, and the International Festival Forum (IFF).