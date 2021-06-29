Nomura Strategic Ventures Announces Investment in Republic

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomura Strategic Ventures, LLC (NSV) and Republic, a leading multi-asset investment platform, today announced that NSV has made a debt investment in Republic.

The investment, a growth capital term loan, was extended by Nomura’s venture debt fund, NSV Fund 1. The transaction will enable Republic to raise flexible capital while minimizing dilution and will enhance engagement with the Nomura Group and its clients.

“We invest capital and also support the business-development objectives of startups,” said Neeraj Hora, CEO of NSV. “We look forward to collaborating with Republic to explore new product creation and digital distribution.”

Kendrick Nguyen, CEO of Republic, added: “Given our strategic focus on Japan and Asia as key markets for Republic, we are excited to work with Nomura, who will help facilitate the next leg of our business development and revenue diversification in Japan and beyond.”

Republic has played a key role in creating more equitable funding and investment opportunities for founders and retail investors alike. The company has entered a new era of investing, one in which all stakeholders of a business can become shareholders, and Nomura’s support is indicative of the vast potential of Republic’s mission: to enable investors everywhere to align their passion with profit.

NSV works closely with the sales and business-development teams of startups and leverages the Nomura Group’s strong network of relationships among investors and companies in Japan. The investment will come with board observation rights for NSV.

NSV venture debt inquiries can be referred to Ryan Turner, a Managing Director at NSV.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking) and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com

About NSV

NSV is a subsidiary of Nomura Holding America Inc. and manages Nomura Strategic Ventures Fund 1 (NSV Fund 1) as well as the investment activities of the Nomura Group’s Financial Innovation office in the United States.

About Republic

Republic is a leading alternative investment platform open to all investors. Republic has closed over $300 million in investments in 300+ companies across one million users in 100 countries. Republic is backed by both strategic capital partners and traditional venture capital firms including Galaxy Digital, Binance and Passport Capital. Founded in 2016, Republic is based in New York City and has 150+ employees. Republic has its own profit-sharing token, the Republic Note. For additional information, visit republic.co, @joinrepublic, and facebook.com/joinrepublic.