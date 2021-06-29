Boston Children’s Hospital and ElevateBio Announce Five-Year Cell and Gene Therapy Collaboration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Children’s Hospital, which has the largest National Institutes of Health-funded pediatric research enterprise in the United States, and ElevateBio, a cell and gene therapy technology company focused on powering transformative cell and gene therapies, today announced that they have entered into a five-year collaborative agreement to advance cell and gene therapy programs originating out of Boston Children’s Hospital with an introduction to Boston Children’s translational research capabilities.

The agreement enables Boston Children’s and ElevateBio to form multiple cell and gene therapy companies together; provides Boston Children’s researchers access to ElevateBio’s core-enabling technologies, manufacturing, and leading expertise to advance their programs; and will guarantee Boston Children’s researchers dedicated viral-vector manufacturing space at ElevateBio BaseCamp, ElevateBio’s centralized world-class research and development manufacturing center. In addition, under this agreement, ElevateBio will commit to sponsored research agreements with Boston Children’s investigators as part of the company formation process.

“At Boston Children’s Hospital, we are proud of the foundation we’ve established as a leading innovator in cell and gene therapy, so collaborating with ElevateBio – a company so well-positioned to change the face of cell and gene therapy forever – is a natural fit into our overall vision,” said David Williams, M.D., formerly Senior Vice President for Research and Chief Scientific Officer, currently Chief of Hematology / Oncology, Boston Children's Hospital. “Using ElevateBio’s world-class enabling technologies, this alliance will help catalyze the science being conducted in the labs across Boston Children’s, moving potential treatments into the clinic and accelerating the development of multiple cell and gene therapy platforms.”

“Boston Children’s Hospital is committed to accelerating the translation of our research into treatments that will improve patients’ lives,” said Irene Abrams, Vice President of Technology Development and New Ventures, Boston Children’s Hospital. “and this relationship with ElevateBio is a key part of that effort.”

“At ElevateBio, we have built unique end-to-end capabilities that leverage our suite of enabling technologies, technologic know-how, and world-class expertise to advance our own innovative cell and gene therapies as well as accelerate those of industry and academic collaborators,” said David Hallal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ElevateBio. “Boston Children’s Hospital has a strong history of innovation in the cell and gene therapy sector through ground-breaking science and spinning out companies to deliver medicines to patients. Through this collaboration, we’re excited to work with the team at Boston Children’s to form new companies, the first of which we’ve identified and will announce later this year, and also enable access to our cutting-edge viral vector manufacturing facilities that will help Boston Children’s researchers move their therapies through development more efficiently.”

About Boston Children’s Hospital:

Boston Children’s Hospital is ranked the #1 children’s hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world’s largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 8 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 21 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children’s research community. For more, visit our Discoveries blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook, and YouTube.

About ElevateBio:

ElevateBio is a cell and gene therapy technology company built to power the development of transformative cell and gene therapies today and for many decades to come. The company has assembled industry-leading talent, built world-class facilities, and integrated diverse technology platforms necessary for rapid innovation and commercialization of cell, gene, and regenerative therapies. The company has built an initial technology stack, including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells, and protein, viral, and cellular engineering, that can be leveraged across the entire portfolio and by strategic partners. At the center of the business model is ElevateBio BaseCamp, a centralized research and development (R&D) and manufacturing company that offers R&D, process development (PD), and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) manufacturing capabilities. The company is focused on increasing long-term collaborations with industry partners while also continuing to develop its own highly innovative cell and gene therapies. ElevateBio's team of scientists, drug developers, and company builders are redefining what it means to be a technology company in the world of drug development, blurring the line between technology and healthcare.

ElevateBio is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass, with ElevateBio BaseCamp located in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit us at www.elevate.bio, or follow Elevate on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.