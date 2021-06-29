Clean Fragrance Brand Phlur Migrates Subscription Platform to Ordergroove, Sees Significant Increase in Subscription Adoption

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, announced today that Phlur, the leading fully transparent and sustainable fragrance company, has successfully transitioned to using Ordergroove as its subscription provider. Launched in March 2021, the company’s program has seen impressive results, including a significant increase in subscription adoption.

Founded in 2015 and acquired by The Center, a Los Angeles-based beauty brand incubator and investor, in Dec. 2020, Phlur has a dedicated customer base that’s loyal to the brand’s clean fragrances, quality ingredients and transparency. Amid the rising demand for convenient, personalized experiences in the beauty and personal care spaces, Phlur found its previous subscription platform inflexible as it sought a more robust eCommerce platform. It turned to Ordergroove’s robust capabilities to embrace a streamlined process and maintain direct customer relationships. Additionally, Phlur adopted Ordergroove because of the subscription platform's seamless integration with Shopify.

“Our previous subscription configuration was difficult to manage and scale, but Ordergroove’s straightforward and robust platform has been critical to meeting customers’ demands,” said Emilie Pacheco, senior director, digital marketing, The Center. “The transition has been seamless and results thus far have been extremely promising. Most importantly, our loyal customers can now stay reliably stocked up on their favorite products and we’re able to offer them a high-touch experience. We’re excited to continue our relationship with Ordergroove and continue building a great subscription experience for our customers.”

Ordergroove’s capabilities ensure an attractive and personalized experience for Phlur’s customers. With Ordergroove, Phlur currently offers 15% off when a customer subscribes, product-specific recommended subscription frequencies and SKU swaps. Phlur’s parent company, The Center, plans to launch additional subscription programs across its portfolio on the Ordergroove platform. With The Center’s brands being built on Shopify Plus, Ordergroove’s Shopify expertise will continue to help power compelling subscription tools for the group.

“Subscriptions can be an extremely powerful tool for merchants seeking to build lasting, fruitful relationships with customers,” said Greg Alvo, CEO, Ordergroove. “COVID-19 has changed consumers' relationship with personal care products and there’s now an increased demand and opportunity for digital-first engagement with customers. However, long-term success with subscriptions can be difficult with a program that is convoluted and difficult to maintain. Like Phlur’s commitment to transparency and quality in its fragrances, we strive for the same in our solution. We’re proud to play a key role in Phlur’s migration to a new subscription offering that ensures the company can simply and effectively build lasting, lucrative relationships with loyal customers.”

To learn more, visit Ordergroove.com.

About Phlur

Mindfully formulated. Radically transparent. Responsibly sourced. Phlur creates modern fine fragrances—meticulously crafted by world-class perfumers. Fragrances are inspired by memories, moments, experiences and feelings—those that are intimately personal and universally shared. PHLUR is available at www.phlur.com, as well as at Sephora and Credo.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers, including The Honest Company, Intelligentsia, Il Makiage, KIND Snacks and PetSmart, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. With successful subscription, predictive reorder and membership experiences, the company’s technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences across every channel while making their consumers’ lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.