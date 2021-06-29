APOLLO Insurance and Smarter Loans Partner to Offer Canadian Consumers Access to Embedded Digital Insurance

APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Smarter Loans to offer access to immediate digital insurance products that are specifically tailored to the over 40,000 Canadians who visit their website each month. (Graphic: Business Wire)

APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Smarter Loans to offer access to immediate digital insurance products that are specifically tailored to the over 40,000 Canadians who visit their website each month. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Smarter Loans to offer access to immediate digital insurance products that are specifically tailored to the over 40,000 Canadians who visit their website each month.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. Since launch in 2016, Smarter Loans has helped thousands of Canadians nation-wide find a financing partner for all of their personal and business needs.

“Smarter Loans provides an incredible service to Canadian consumers by providing them with the best financial products on the market,” said APOLLO Director of Business Development Jill Carberry. “Combined with APOLLO’s ability to offer quotes as well as an online purchasing experience, this embedded integration will result in significant savings for the end consumer, both in time and money.”

Smarter Loans has partnered with over 100 leading financial brands that offer a great digital experience, including banks, credit unions, fintechs, and insurance providers. Consumers looking for the best price on small business, home, or renters insurance through Smarter Loans are now served with APOLLO’s products. They are then able to purchase a policy online, using their credit or debit card, in monthly installments.

"We are excited to partner with APOLLO Insurance to offer leading and innovative insurance products through Smarter Loans,” said Smarter Loans Co-Founder and CEO Rafael Rositsan. “Smarter Loans customers trust us to connect them with the top financial brands, and we look forward to working together with APOLLO Insurance to make sure Canadians have access to industry leading digital products that offer them value and convenience."

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Through APOLLO, thousands of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/.

About Smarter Loans

Smarter Loans has been recognized as the go-to destination for Canadians looking to learn about innovative financial products, the companies behind them, and to get access to their offers in a safe and convenient way. Canadians can discover & compare over 100 financial brands that offer borrowing, insurance, investing, saving, business and many other products online.

For more information, visit: https://smarter.loans/.