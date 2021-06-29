Danimer Scientific Receives U.S. Patent for Renewable, Biodegradable Marking Wax

BAINBRIDGE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today that it received a U.S. Patent for a renewable, biodegradable marking wax that serves as an alternative to petrochemical-based paraffin wax. The patent was jointly awarded to Danimer Scientific and its partner in developing the material, Rob Falken, an environmentally focused material developer based in San Diego. The material can be used to make plant-based, compostable crayons that reliably break down in industrial composting facilities and home compost bins, unlike traditional crayons made with non-renewable paraffin wax that can take decades to decompose.

“Our mission is to develop and manufacture 100% renewable and biodegradable alternatives to traditional petrochemical-based materials,” said Danimer Scientific Chief Science and Technology Officer Phil Van Trump. “This project is a significant step towards expanding this mission from single-use plastic alternatives to a greater range of industries and applications. By collaborating with Mr. Falken, we combined his knowledge of functional waxes with our expertise in polymer chemistry to create a completely new material that has the potential to bring the crayon industry to the forefront of sustainability. We believe this has potential to help the next generation see how they can reduce the environmental impact of popular consumer products.”

Crayons made from the biodegradable wax exhibit the same quality, feel and breaking strength as non-renewable paraffin, which ensures consumers do not have to sacrifice performance when using a compostable crayon. In addition, the material is non-allergenic, non-toxic and odorless, making it a safe and reliable product for children and adults alike. Danimer Scientific plans to engage crayon manufacturers in bringing this new material to the marketplace.

“The largest crayon manufacturers consume millions of pounds of paraffin wax every year to produce billions of crayons, and this new material offers a way to reduce the environmental impact of these beloved products,” said Falken. “We’ve also developed a formulation to use our biodegradable wax for making crayons with seeds in them, allowing consumers to plant the crayons rather than simply throwing them away after use. It’s a great way to educate children on how to dispose of broken or discarded crayons in an eco-friendly manner.”

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer’s technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer now holds more than 150 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

About Rob Falken

Rob Falken is an environmentally-minded inventor and material developer with over 20 years of experience. From invention to sourcing and supply chain management, Falken has brought numerous game-changing innovations to life, collaborating with some of the greatest minds in science and business. Born and raised in San Diego, California, Rob has a lifelong obsession with surfing, inventing, and challenging the status quo. He started his own surfboard wax manufacturing business at the age of 18. All formulations and R&D were conducted by Rob himself, and the result was a company with global product distribution that was acquired after five years in business. Since then, he has co-founded and managed a handful of successful ventures as an inventor and entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.RobFalken.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

