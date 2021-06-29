Skechers Named Official Team Footwear Supplier of the 2021 Solheim Cup

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time, Skechers has been named the official footwear supplier of both the European and United States Solheim Cup Teams for the 2021 tournament. The footwear company, known for developing award-winning golf shoes worn by elite athletes including Brooke Henderson, has designed exclusive Skechers GO GOLF Elite 3™ styles in unique colors for the United States and European teams, to be provided to players—with Skechers also providing footwear to caddies and support staff—during the September event at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

“As the Solheim Cup moves back to the States, it’s a perfect time to expand our partnership with this storied event in women’s golf,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “After outfitting some of the top European players through the tournaments in 2017 and 2019, we look forward to seeing the American women wearing Skechers GO GOLF as well this year. This event is a perfect opportunity to reach fans on both sides of the Atlantic and illustrate why golfers everywhere have come to love the innovative performance and comfort of Skechers GO GOLF footwear.”

“We are excited to expand the previous partnership with Skechers as they become the Official Footwear Partner for the entire 2021 Solheim Cup," said Solheim Cup tournament director Becky Newell. "We know that the styling, performance and comfort offered by Skechers is a perfect match for our players and the support staff on both sides of the competition.”

European Solheim Cup Captain Catriona Matthew said: “When it comes to the game, Skechers GO GOLF delivers with footwear that offers the comfort players need for three days of competition at the Solheim Cup. I’m thrilled that our team will be partnering with the brand for the third time.”

United States Solheim Cup Captain Pat Hurst said: “I know the European women found success with Skechers on their side two years ago, so now in my first year as captain with Skechers on our side as well, I hope we can bring the trophy home.”

In addition to pairs of shoes for the golfers, support staff and officials will be provided with Skechers GO RUN Supersonic™ style footwear in team colors, with caddies outfitted in a special waterproof version. This is the first time Skechers will supply footwear to both sides after previously sponsoring the European team in 2017 and 2019. Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections.

The roster of elite golfers wearing Skechers GO GOLF on tour includes Brooke Henderson, Colin Montgomerie, and Billy Andrade. Skechers GO GOLF is available at select Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), the comfort technology company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,989 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About the Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup combines the tradition and prestige of the game of golf with passion for one’s country and continent. This biennial international match-play competition features the best U.S. players from the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour and the best European players from the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The Solheim Cup is named in honor of Karsten and Louise Solheim, founders of Karsten Manufacturing Corporation, which makes PING golf equipment. In 1990, the Solheim family, in conjunction with the LPGA and the LET, developed the concept and became the title sponsor for the Solheim Cup. Today, the Global Partners of the Solheim Cup are PING, Rolex and Marathon Petroleum.

Held every two years, the event has grown into the most prestigious international women’s professional golf team event. The 2021 Solheim Cup will be held at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 4-6. In 2019, Team Europe took a thrilling 14.5-13.5 victory that came down to the final putt. Team USA heads to Ohio leading Team Europe 10-6 all-time in Solheim Cup competition.

For more information, visit www.SolheimCupUSA.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will result,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021. More specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has had and is currently having a significant impact on Skechers’ business, financial conditions, cash flow and results of operations. Forward-looking statements with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic include, without limitation, Skechers’ plans in response to this pandemic. At this time, there is significant uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, including without limitation, (i) the duration and extent of the impact of the pandemic, (ii) governmental responses to the pandemic, including how such responses could impact Skechers’ business and operations, as well as the operations of its factories and other business partners, (iii) the effectiveness of Skechers’ actions taken in response to these risks, and (iv) Skechers’ ability to effectively and timely adjust its plans in response to the rapidly changing retail and economic environment. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.