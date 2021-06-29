Dayton Physicians Network Adopts Deep Lens’ Novel Clinical Trial Matching Solution, VIPER, Broadening Research Program and Offering to Patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio & DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dayton Physicians Network and Deep Lens today announced that they have partnered to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-based clinical trial matching solution, VIPER™, into their network, expanding their research program and the oncology trial offering to patients. Dayton Physicians Network was one of the very first oncology-focused physician practices in the U.S. and today is composed of 50 healthcare providers who provide patient-centered oncology, hematology, urology and radiology care in 12 locations across Ohio. The practice is a member of the National Cancer Care Alliance and uses Cardinal Health’s Specialty Solutions’ distribution and technology services. Dayton is one of the first sites to integrate VIPER since the launch of Cardinal Health™ Navista™ TS, a comprehensive and integrated suite of oncology-focused tech solutions designed to help community oncologists improve outcomes and costs associated with patient treatment as they transition to value-based care. VIPER uses proprietary, cloud-based technology to facilitate, triage and accelerate the clinical trial recruitment process and is a key component of the Navista TS offering.

“A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming for a patient and their loved ones and as medical providers, our job is to ensure that they have every possible opportunity to tackle their diagnosis with the most effective therapies and resources available,” said Charles L. Bane, medical director of Dayton Physicians Network. “The integration of VIPER will not only allow us to match patients faster and more accurately to clinical trials for which they may be eligible, but it will also allow us to attract additional precision medicine trials to our practice, thereby broadening the scope of our clinical research program.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, fewer than 1 in 30 patients participate in a clinical trial. Limited trial site resources make it time-consuming to identify eligible patients, especially as trial protocols increase in complexity. VIPER supports care teams by automating the identification of potentially eligible patients at the time of diagnosis and easily matching them to relevant trials.

“Dayton Physicians Network has been integral in helping advance cancer care, research and support services in Ohio. We are delighted to be partnering with another Ohio-based organization dedicated to evolving cancer care through innovative technology,” said Dave Billiter, chief executive officer and co-founder of Deep Lens. “We are confident that VIPER will not only create new opportunities for more patients to enter precision medicine trials, but it will complement Dayton’s research program by bringing more trials to the site, which will position it prominently in the region and allow the practice to attract more patients.”

Deep Lens’ VIPER will be integrating directly to Dayton’s EMR (Epic Records), molecular data feeds (Foundation Medicine, Caris Life Sciences, Tempus, and Guardant Health) and pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Like Dayton Physicians Network, any practice that utilizes Epic Records can easily integrate VIPER and all other Deep Lens screening services free of charge.

About Dayton Physicians Network

Dayton Physicians Network was one of the first oncology focused physician practices and today comprises 50 physicians and mid-level providers and 350 employees. The practice provides support services for patients and their loved ones, offering immediate care at 12 practice locations from Greenville to Middletown, Ohio. Dayton Physicians Network includes a team of multi-disciplinary oncologists, hematologists and urologists, who work closely with other highly trained and experienced medical specialists — including pathologists, radiologists and surgeons — to provide precisely the care and treatment that patients need, want and deserve. They have the region’s leading team of board certified physicians and experienced staff using advanced technologies to provide patient-centered cancer care, radiation therapy, urology and hematology. For more information, please visit www.daytonphysicians.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a digital healthcare company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.