Radial and Dormify Partner to Deliver Fashionable College Décor from Click to Dorm with Ease

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in ecommerce solutions, today announced a new client partnership with Dormify, to provide fulfillment and transportation services for the college lifestyle and home décor brand. Through this partnership, Dormify will have the ability to reduce order transit times across the U.S. to make the shopping and delivery experience seamless for their customers.

With the sharp rise in ecommerce throughout the pandemic, brands have been under pressure to ensure that fulfillment and transportation operations are as efficient as possible. Additionally, as carriers have been inundated with shipping volumes, the location of fulfillment centers has proved to have a direct impact on business goals, including the ability to meet consumer demands quickly and efficiently. To build out their company vision of developing a larger clientele across the U.S., Dormify selected Radial to handle fulfillment operations from its Richwood, Kentucky fulfillment center. The location of this site allows the company to continue to serve its East Coast customers while cutting down on transit times to Midwest and West Coast customers looking to outfit their dorms in the latest Dormify trends.

“We are thrilled to bring Dormify into our fulfillment network to provide them with the support and solutions they need to scale and meet their growing customer base,” said Saurin Mehta, Senior Vice President, Fulfillment Services at Radial. “When it comes to ecommerce fulfillment and logistics, we know that one-size does not fit all. As ecommerce continues to grow, we’re proud to be able to support clients like Dormify with personalized solutions that give them a competitive advantage and the ability to meet constantly rising consumer expectations.”

Planning for college is an important time for families but buying furniture and setting up the dorm room can be a stressful activity for most that includes busy shopping trips at brick-and-mortar stores close to campus. An obvious challenge with this can be out-of-stock items when demand is high. As partners, Dormify and Radial are taking the stress out of this process, allowing consumers to plan ahead, buy online and ship their dorm room essentials to their home or school.

“As a company we have sought to make the transition to college easier and help families design stylish, affordable dorm rooms,” said Michael Lucibello, Head of ecommerce Supply Chain and Logistics, Dormify. “To make the experience of shopping with Dormify truly seamless, we realized the importance of having flexible fulfillment options and the ability to deliver products to destinations as efficiently as possible. Partnering with Radial has helped us scale our operations as we continue to grow and provide a unique experience that aligns with our overall brand vision.”

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in ecommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies, help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. With our personal customer care services and intelligent payment and fraud solutions, brands confidently deliver high-value customer experiences required today. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

About Dormify

Dormify.com is a college lifestyle and home décor destination that simplifies the shopping experience for college students, teens and post-grads. The company creates and curates exclusive products specifically designed for Gen Z’s living spaces, while arming this generation with the tools they need to make their space their own. Founded by Amanda Zuckerman and her mother Karen when Amanda graduated college in 2013, Dormify has grown into a trusted resource for distinctive décor, innovative shopping tools, endless inspiration, and valuable content.

Dormify has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post and Good Morning America. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Amanda Zuckerman was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2018.