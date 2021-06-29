Össur Builds Modern, Zero Trust Security Framework with Citrix®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a leading provider of prosthetics and orthotics, Össur is dedicated to improving people’s mobility so they can live life without limitations. When it comes to work, the company has a similar mission to remove barriers that prevent employees from being and doing their best. And it is leaning on Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) to achieve it. Leveraging the company’s digital workspace and secure access solutions, Össur has built a scalable and reliable digital work platform and modern, Zero Trust-based security framework from which it can deliver a simple, secure experience that empowers its team to work when, where and how they want, while keeping their applications, information and devices safe.

“Össur believes in life without limitations, so we’re inspired to build IT without limitations,” said Bjarni Kaernested, Director of IT Operations, Össur.

And with the help of Citrix and Citrix Platinum Solution Advisor Ultima, Össur is advancing this mission.

“Simplicity is key to our operations,” said Einar Dagfinnur Klemensson Infrastructure and Cloud Architect, Össur. “We want our staff to be able to work as effortlessly as possible, wherever they are. That means making sure they have access to the apps and data that they need, along with the speed and performance to work effectively.”

Össur uses Citrix Workspace™ to remove the complexity and noise from work that can frustrate employees and slow the pace of innovation. Through Citrix Workspace, the company provides unified access to the resources its team needs to get work done, wherever it needs to get done - including resource-hungry apps - like 3D CAD software - which can be run effectively even on mobile devices.

Performance is underpinned by Citrix SD-WAN, which allows Össur to:

Secure users, data and networks through built-in ICSA-certified and next-generation firewalls or cloud-based Secure Web Gateway offerings

Monitor and manage network performance from an easy to use, cloud-based orchestration platform

Provide resiliency with dual ISP support and LTE as failover solution

And when it comes to security, Össur is looking to solutions like Citrix Secure Internet Access™, a comprehensive cloud delivered security service that protects all users, user devices, and corporate data from external threats like malware, malicious websites and zero-day threats and replaces hardware-based security stacks in on-premise data centers to simplify IT, improve security and enhance the end- user experience.

“We need to protect all the medical data that travels through our clinics inside our virtual data centers, and Citrix enables that,” Klemensson says. “Whether its medical data or IP, there’s no data leakage with Citrix because our IP does not go outside the virtual datacenters we’ve built.”

Citrix provides a powerful set of secure access solutions that combine a full cloud-delivered security stack integrated with identity-aware Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to protect employees without getting in their way. To learn more about how Össur is using these solutions to move its business forward, click here.

About Össur

Össur (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a life without limitations. A recognized “Technology Pioneer” with a rich 50-year history, Össur focuses on improving people’s mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies in Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. Significant investment in research and development have led to over 2,000 patents, award-winning designs, successful clinical outcomes, and consistently strong market positions. Össur is signatory to the UN Global Compact, UN Women’s Empowerment Principles, contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and will be carbon neutral in 2021. Össur operates globally and employs around 3500 employees. www.ossur.com

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

