EpiFaith® Expanding to U.S. Military Hospitals After a Newly Awarded Agreement by the Defense Logistics Agency

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flat Medical Co., Ltd., a MedTech company specializing in safety solutions for anesthesia and critical care procedures, has announced that it has been awarded a Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) by the Defense Logistics Agency for its flagship product EpiFaith®. This agreement ensures the stable price and delivery for a decade.

With the company’s partnership with the prime vendor, Owens and Minor, a leading distributor in the healthcare industry, Flat Medical has acquired the key to open a big door of growth. EpiFaith® will soon be available in all U.S. military hospitals across the globe.

EpiFaith® has been recognized by experts all around the world. Stanford University Hospital published its experience with the use of EpiFaith® for labor analgesia on parturients last month; this paper increased the interest and awareness regarding this product among anesthesiologists in the U.S. and Europe. “The EpiFaith® Syringe reliably detected the epidural space,” said Dr. Edward T. Riley, Professor of Anesthesiology at Stanford University and the senior author of the publication. “We found using the EpiFaith® syringe was often better than using their regular loss-of-resistance syringe,” he added.

Flat Medical is ready for market expansion. Wen-Chuan Lin, the CEO of Amedifact Co., Ltd., a contract manufacturer of EpiFaith®, stated, “As a long-term partner and supplier, the production quality and the capacity are undoubtedly ready for the market.”

“Finally, we can help deliver innovative solutions and perform safe epidural practices with respected physicians in military hospitals together through this agreement,” said Dr. Joseph Luo, CEO of Flat Medical. “It’s our pleasure to supply EpiFaith to the U.S. troops.”

About Flat Medical Co., Ltd.

Flat Medical is a MedTech company focusing on developing safety solutions for clinical procedures. Supported by key opinion leaders and venture capitalists in the United States, Europe, and Asia, the company is commercializing its products at break-neck speed and developing various applications for its innovative EpiFaith®.

About EpiFaith®

The EpiFaith® syringe is a visual indicating syringe for epidural analgesia. Since its launch in 2020, EpiFaith® is helping anesthesiologists perform epidurals in a safer and easier way, preventing accidental CSF leaks, PDPH, and paralysis associated with the procedure, given its safety and physician-centered design.