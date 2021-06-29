Echoworx Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier, Inc. for Secure Email Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echoworx, the industry leader in message encryption, announced today their group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. for the Custom Solutions category, which includes email security. As a contracted supplier, Echoworx will offer its secure email services to Premier’s members, allowing them to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for email and document security.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

According to Gartner, 20% of all health information exchanged among patients and providers will be consumer-mediated by 2024. Premier members will have access to leading email encryption technology and secure communication experts to help improve the ease that HIPAA-compliant information can be shared.

“We’re seeing a trend in healthcare where communication silos are being phased out in favour of care team collaboration models – models requiring interoperability regardless of where a provider is located, how their patients connect or what they need to send over email,” says Michael Ginsberg, CEO of Echoworx. “With our new agreement with Premier, Echoworx is helping healthcare organizations to eliminate the risk of data leakage, while enabling them to easily include partners, patients and caregivers in communications and collaborative workflows.

Echoworx’s customizable encryption offers healthcare providers and organizations eight ways to deliver secure email, support for 27 languages and seven authentication options. And, through their agreement with Premier, Echoworx further demonstrates its commitment to providing healthcare organizations a customizable platform required to enable clinical communications and collaboration enterprise wide.

For more information on Echoworx secure email capabilities for healthcare, please visit: https://www.echoworx.com/healthcare/.

About Echoworx

Echoworx protects the privacy of people and businesses throughout the world by making email data protection easier. Our customizable encryption platform helps organizations easily share protected email, statements, and documents from anywhere, on any device. Our passionate encryption experts transform communication chaos into order for world leading organizations who understand — it pays to be secure. www.echoworx.com