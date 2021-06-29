CoreLogic and Xceedance announce extended catastrophe modelling collaboration

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced an extended collaboration with Xceedance, a global provider of insurance consulting, managed services and technology. Under this expanded arrangement, re/insurers and brokers will now gain access to CoreLogic’s complete suite of 180+ catastrophe models via transactional, on-demand catastrophe modelling services performed by Xceedance.

Catastrophe models are critical to insurers’ understanding of the risks they are writing, whether it be a typhoon in Asia, earthquake in Italy or wildfire in the USA. Having fast access to accurate, high-quality data and insights is crucial for risk assessment and decision making by underwriters.

CoreLogic is continuously working to meet the expectations of the re/insurance market and the increasing demand for greater flexibility to access and provision catastrophe models. Accordingly, CoreLogic offers its catastrophe models on the open source Oasis Loss Modelling Framework (Oasis LMF) as well as on its own RQE catastrophe modelling platform.

The extended agreement now allows Xceedance to provide transactional based services utilising CoreLogic’s RQE platform with access to the complete suite of 180+ catastrophe models as well as those available on the Oasis LMF platform.

“Whilst we continue to extend the range of models available on the Oasis platform, CoreLogic is delighted to respond to increasing market demand for flexibility, by offering our full suite of models on the RQE platform in partnership with on-demand cat modelling services from Xceedance,” said William Forde, Senior Director, Product Management, Insurance and Spatial Solutions at CoreLogic.

“We are delighted about partnering with CoreLogic, in support of our joint vision to make life easier for re/insurers and brokers, which allows for refined and timely visibility into catastrophic risks,” explained Justin Davies, Head of Region, EMEA at Xceedance. “Cost-effective access to CoreLogic’s broad, high-definition and data enriched catastrophe models brings substantial value to the market.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Xceedance

Xceedance is a global provider of strategic consulting, technology, data sciences, actuarial support, and managed services to property/casualty and life insurance organizations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps re/insurers launch products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytics, and achieve business process optimization. The experienced insurance professionals at Xceedance enable re/insurers, brokers and agents, program administrators, and TPAs worldwide to enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.xceedance.com.