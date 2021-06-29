HyperX Named Official Gaming Microphone Partner of FaZe Clan

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced it is the Official Gaming Microphone Partner of esports and gaming lifestyle organization FaZe Clan. The new collaboration will outfit FaZe Clan’s diverse roster of premiere content creators with HyperX’s premium microphones.

As gaming industry leaders, this initiative supports and highlights the shared missions of FaZe Clan and HyperX in creating impactful, culture-shaping moments for the gaming community. The collaboration with HyperX will support FaZe Clan’s diverse personalities such as FaZe Apex, FaZe Sway, FaZe Pamaj, and winners from the recent #FAZE5 Challenge. HyperX and FaZe are no strangers to collaborations and crossover experiences with musicians, professional athletes or fashion icons, and look forward to working together to expand the horizon within gaming.

“Working together with FaZe Clan highlights HyperX’s commitment to equip entertaining gaming content creators around the world with top-quality microphones,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager for HyperX. “As one of the most popular esports and entertainment organizations in the world, FaZe Clan and its creators expect their equipment to meet and exceed the rigorous demands of streaming and production life. HyperX is proud to outfit the FaZe crew with its stylish line of QuadCast standalone condenser microphones that provide crisp vocals with unparalleled style for unique activations.”

“We are thrilled to partner with HyperX as the Official Gaming Microphone Partner of FaZe Clan,” said FaZe Clan CRO Jeff Pabst. “The collaboration came together organically through both FaZe Clan and HyperX’s mission to shape gaming culture through best-in-class content for fans around the world. This is a big win for our content creators across their digital channels and our pursuits within the podcasting format.”

In addition, upcoming partner activations will include access to exclusive streaming events, custom video and social media content, meet and greets with FaZe Clan talent, product giveaways, and much more.

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About FaZe Clan

Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes ten competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, FIFA Mobile, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.