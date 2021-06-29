Auth0 Expands Global Partner Network in Latin America with CLM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auth0, the modern identity platform, today announced a partnership with CLM, a value-added distributor that specializes in advanced data center infrastructure and cybersecurity. CLM is Auth0’s first distribution partner in Latin America (LATAM) and extends Auth0’s reach into Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru to provide local partners and their customers with an extensible, trusted identity management solution.

CLM operates in LATAM and specializes in creating opportunities across the channel ecosystem by educating their clients on best of breed solutions such as Auth0 to solve their customer identity management needs. The addition of CLM to Auth0’s Partner Program and Auth0’s growth in LATAM indicates demand for cloud-based identity management solutions that balance security and customer experience.

The onset of COVID-19 has accelerated the transition to digital globally. Delivering a secure and frictionless customer experience online starts with a Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution that enables businesses to capture, convert, and retain customers and fuel business growth. A recent PwC survey found that approximately half of consumers (49%) in LATAM say they will walk away from a brand they love after just one bad experience.

“Companies cannot predict exactly what their business and customers will need tomorrow, especially in response to today’s rapidly changing digital environment. With identity at the heart of security and any transformation process, an adaptable and modular identity solution that supports the breadth of all identity needs is essential,” said Gabriel Camargo, product director at CLM. “Auth0 is a trusted identity management provider and a natural addition to our best-in-class portfolio of disruptive vendors.”

Together, Auth0 and CLM are supporting major companies in Latin America—including AK Networks and XP Inc.—to meet their evolving identity management and security goals.

“We are honored to welcome CLM to our Partner Program and join forces to deliver growth opportunities to customers in Brazil and throughout LATAM,” said Ghazi Masood, SVP, Americas at Auth0. “The addition of Auth0 to CLM’s cybersecurity portfolio means partners and their customers now have a set of extensible building blocks to solve for any identity use case without having to compromise between convenience, privacy, or security—allowing them to innovate and launch products and services faster.”

Auth0, recently acquired by Okta, provides a modern identity platform that helps organizations meet the security, privacy, and convenience needs of their users. Please visit Auth0 identity OS to learn more.

