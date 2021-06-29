SoftServe Expands Technology Partnership With UNICEF Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, and UNICEF Ukraine are expanding their strategic partnership through 2023. SoftServe will now serve as an advisor and technology partner on UNICEF Ukraine’s projects working toward the goals of sustainable development for children. The parties have outlined opportunities for cooperation in software development and other activities to support UNICEF programs in Ukraine in education, health, child protection, social policy, communication for development, and others.

The partnership between SoftServe and UNICEF Ukraine began in April 2020. To date, the parties have implemented numerous initiatives, including a platform for collecting and analyzing COVID-19 statistics in Ukraine, the launch of the country’s National Volunteer Platform, a web portal dedicated to reforming Ukraine’s school nutrition system, an infant care app for young parents, and an evidence-based medicine website. In 2021, SoftServe will also work on updating the national vaccination portal.

“We observe that Ukrainian society is transforming rapidly with new demands calling for new solutions,” said Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine. “That is why UNICEF is interested in expanding its cooperation with innovative partners like SoftServe that can offer their knowledge base and create technological solutions for today’s challenges. Ensuring access to verified and timely information is key to our activities supporting children, parents, youth, and communities. This helps us to hear their voices and allows them to make informed choices regarding their health, nutrition, education, and future in general.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to support UNICEF’s projects in Ukraine as they systematically address social issues in child protection,” said Yaroslav Lyubinets, co-founder and head of the board of directors at SoftServe. “What resonates with us is the fact that the goal of these initiatives - to enable talented people to change the world – aligns perfectly with SoftServe’s mission.”

Partnership projects are implemented as pro bono or volunteer initiatives involving Open Tech, SoftServe’s charity crowdsourcing platform for time and technical skills contributions.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

