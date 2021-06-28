Esri Enters Memorandum of Understanding with Ibn Zohr University

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ibn Zohr University in Agadir, Morocco. The agreement enables the university to use Esri solutions in the development of new technologies for monitoring desertification, climate change, sustainable development goal progress, oceanography, mining, architecture, and urbanization.

"The goal of this new collaboration is to foster a good quality of education, research, and development in GIS and remote sensing through the integration of the most recent innovations in the field, in order to train highly qualified executives at the university," said Abdelaziz Bendou, president of Ibn Zohr University (IZU). "Students, researchers, and professors will all have access to training in the most advanced location intelligence technology, with applications in drones, AI , IoT, big data, and cloud computing."

With 36 years of experience, Ibn Zohr University is now a national leader in training, research, and scientific innovation. Since opening, the university has been intended as a space for the expression of dialogue and open-mindedness with a framework of training and personal development. This agreement will bring IZU new GIS technologies, providing it with earth observation and spatial data to better fulfill its educational and training goals.

"We are excited about this new collaboration with Ibn Zohr University, which fosters an environment for deeper understanding of geospatial science and technology," said Sohail Elabd, general manager of Esri Middle East and Africa. "It continues to be Esri's mission to help education institutions secure academic licenses for using GIS."

The MOU was announced on April 21, 2021, by Bendou, along with Hassan Moussaria, CEO of Geomatic Group, the Moroccan distributor that represented Esri in the agreement.

To learn more about how Esri is working with universities around the world to expand GIS training, research, and development opportunities, visit esri.com/en-us/industries/education/overview.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2021 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.