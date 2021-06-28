Peloton Instructor Ally Love and Fiancé Andrew Haynes Are Planning Their Wedding With Purpose With the Help of The Knot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CEO & Founder of Love Squad, Peloton Instructor, and Host of the Brooklyn Nets, Ally Love, and her fiancé, Andrew Haynes, today revealed how they are planning their wedding with allyship top of mind, with the help of The Knot, a leading multiplatform wedding planning destination. The longtime couple, who got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020, set out to design their wedding, invitations and registry with purpose and intention. While staying true to what is important to them, Ally and Andrew utilized The Knot to support diverse voices throughout every detail of their day, including booking inclusive vendors, choosing wedding invitations and paper from women creators on The Knot Invitations and creating a charity registry on The Knot Registry.

“Andrew and I love that we were able to use our wedding planning as a catalyst for inclusivity and spotlighting diverse voices,” said Ally Love. “Highlighting women and BIPOC voices within the wedding industry, and promoting a variety of businesses, creators and professionals was extremely important to us—and we were able to seamlessly accomplish this on The Knot’s platforms.”

According to internal research from The Knot, couples are interested in hiring a diverse wedding team with intention and purpose. The Knot’s new Support Diversity filters make it easy to do just that, ultimately offering couples the opportunity to serve as allies for wedding pros from diverse communities. Wedding pros now have the option to identify their businesses within The Knot Marketplace using storefront badges and Diversity filters, including Asian-owned, Black-owned, Hispanic or Latinx-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, Native American-owned, Veteran-owned and Woman-owned.

When it came to their wedding registry, Ally and Andrew were intentional with every element they selected, focusing on products created by diverse entrepreneurs and items that will aid in self care to help start their newlywed lives together. Ally notes that investing in brain games, prayer, meditation and baking are important in terms of taking care of herself. Along with products from The Knot Registry Store and The Knot partner retailers, the registry collection inspired by Ally and Andrew also includes cash funds, including one for a lifetime supply of Indian food from their favorite local restaurant—a way to give back to their local economy after a difficult year. In addition, the registry collection includes an Aluminum Wok by Ayesha Curry and Hot and Spicy Spice Trio by Camella’s Kitchen to cook special dishes at home as a nod to their families’ Southern and Caribbean roots.

Additionally, as part of their wedding registry, the couple has created an option for guests to donate to the Armour Dance Theater through The Knot’s Charity Registry. “The Armour Dance Theater supports inner city kids in developing neighborhoods to introduce them to dance. Ruth Weisen, the director, is incredible. She applies for grants and fundraises to send young dancers, like me, to train in New York City for the summers. I gained so much out of this program. It's truly the reason I was able to build my life and career in NYC,” said Ally Love.

“Providing couples, like Ally and Andrew, the resources to plan their celebrations with purpose is woven into the fabric of our company,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot. “By using diversity filters on The Knot to support women and BIPOC-businesses and creating a charity registry supporting the positive development of inner city youth, Ally and Andrew were able to lean into purposeful planning to bring their friends and family together and match their life and legacy as a couple.”

The Knot Registry empowers couples to create an all-in-one registry complete with everything from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charity donation funds. With The Knot Registry Store, couples can choose from thousands of the most popular retail products and collections curated by The Knot experts, and guests can easily browse and purchase gifts hand-selected by couples, all in one place.

Engaged couples can shop the registry collection inspired by Ally and Andrew's relationship and add items to their own registries at http://theknot.com/m/ally-love-registry-journey. The collection includes the following:

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.