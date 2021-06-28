PIC Group Awarded O&M Services for Eagle Valley Clean Energy

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PIC Group, a global power and energy service provider with biomass plant experience and having operated and maintained in excess of 16,500 MW globally, has been awarded the Operation and Maintenance Agreement (O&M Agreement) for the Eagle Valley Clean Energy Biomass plant located in Gypsum, Colorado by Eagle Valley Clean Energy LLC. Under the terms of the O&M Agreement, valued at more than $8 million, PIC Group will provide a standards-based approach to O&M services, along with remote monitoring of the plant equipment’s performance from PIC Group’s Remote Operating Center (ROC) through 2024. This approach ensures consistent, reliable operations while enabling Eagle Valley Clean Energy to achieve their compliance, performance, and commercial management objectives while reducing operational risk for the 12MW biomass-fired power generating facility.

“PIC Group is a well-established organization with biomass plant operation and maintenance experience, a proven set of O&M management systems, programs and standards, and the ability to effectively address the knowledge transfer & leadership development enabling the Eagle Valley Clean Energy plant to optimize its operational and financial goals,” said Greg Greenman, VP of Operations at Greenbacker Group.

“PIC Group’s operations and maintenance methodology, combined with a comprehensive leadership development philosophy, and a variety of advanced technologies, provides for the safe and efficient operation and maintenance of power generation plants and lasting asset value,” said Frank Avery, President and CEO at PIC Group.

About Eagle Valley Clean Energy LLC

The Eagle Valley Clean Energy Biomass facility is owned by and part of the Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC portfolio which includes 1.10GW rated system capacity of renewable energy with 259 assets in 30 states, provinces, territories, and districts. Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly registered, non-traded limited liability company that owns a diversified portfolio of income-producing renewable energy power plants, energy efficiency projects and other sustainable investments

About PIC Group

Founded in 1988, PIC Group, Inc. is dedicated to delivering value by providing global energy services to facilities across four continents – North America, South America, Asia and Africa. PIC provides O&M Services (Care, Custody and Control), Commissioning and Startup, Documentation & Training and Staffing services and serves the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, pulp and paper and manufacturing industries.

PIC Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 Company. Marubeni is a major Japanese sogo shosha (international trading company) and the third largest global independent power producer (IPP).

(www.picgroupinc.com)

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business including consumer products, food, agriculture, chemicals, energy and metals and power business machinery and infrastructure.