Helbiz Launches Helbiz Kitchen to Revolutionize Food Delivery

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), continues its path of expansion with the creation of a new business unit: Helbiz Kitchen, which will be dedicated to the preparation and home delivery of diverse food options. Everything from the kitchens to the vehicles, to the software that powers the platform, to the staff hired will be owned and operated by Helbiz. With the launch of Helbiz Kitchen, Helbiz continues to expand and invest in its operations, with a particular focus on Italy, in a sustainable manner across the entire supply chain, from the procurement of raw materials to food preparation and delivery. Helbiz plans to expand its Helbiz Kitchen operations to Washington, D.C., and additional Italian cities in the near future.

With 21,500 square meters in the heart of Milan, Helbiz Kitchen will be the largest international ghost kitchen, built to revolutionize the food delivery experience, in terms of quality, ordering and delivery. The home delivery service will take advantage of Helbiz’s proven experience in electric mobility.

The service, which will be active today, has chosen the city of Milan as its first location to operate, to be followed by a global expansion.

Helbiz Kitchen will offer customers six different types of menus including pizza, hamburger, salad, poke, sushi and ice cream. Helbiz employees known as “Helbiz Butlers” will make the deliveries on electric scooters, offering a high-level restaurant experience. In addition to delivering the food, the butlers will guarantee a culinary experience that takes inspiration from the best restaurants.

This new project will be led by Rossella Di Dio, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen, one of the founders of Helbiz. She brings deep experience in integrating various business strategies under one global brand, and will report to the CEO of Helbiz Group, Salvatore Palella. Mrs. Di Dio will be joined by Paolo Scocco, Head of New Business Development, who will oversee the direct management of the Helbiz Kitchen project. Mr. Scocco brings more than 15 years of international experience in the sector, having previously worked at Cipriani New York as the General Manager. To guarantee the excellence of the culinary experience, Executive Chefs, Rosa Di Gianfelippo and Alex Nanni, will leverage their many years of international expertise to blend the flavors of a number of country-specific culinary traditions. Initially we have hired 25 persons who serve specific roles as chefs, butlers, technical and administrative personnel supporting the project. The team's experience and competence is evidenced by our choosing Marchetti for ice cream with a name synonymous with freshness, simplicity, and goodness. In the next months there will be other important partnerships. We are also utilizing cutting edge technologies and culinary management techniques enabling us to maximize efficiency such as our integration of the six types of cuisines.

The investments in Italy in personnel add to those in sustainability. In addition to 100% electric scooters, Helbiz will use electric kitchens, cold rooms, air filtration systems with ozonating UV lamps, and food preservation systems with controlled consumption to ensure a waste-free use of energy resources. All packaging is made of recyclable paper with food-grade ink, and at the time of delivery, placemats and cutlery will be provided in recyclable Mater-Bi material.

Helbiz will have a dedicated fleet of electric scooters for Helbiz Kitchen, characterized by a special pink livery theme. The scooters will be stationed, awaiting orders, in a special area within the Helbiz Kitchen complex, where they will be constantly maintained, cleaned, and sanitized. The company's IT department, which employs approximately 50 engineers, will ensure the correct flow, from order opening to delivery, through the latest generation technologies.

"Unlike traditional food delivery services, which often suffer from multiple pain points between users and local restaurants, Helbiz Kitchen is based on a multi-order model, proprietary and centralized, in which all the steps of the process - from ordering products from different cuisines with different preparation times- is offered in a seamless, single order with a single delivery experience. We are attempting the most innovative culinary ecosystem ever developed when you take into account: the quality and breadth of raw materials, attention to detail necessary for culinary success, expansive menu and delivery aspects," said Paolo Scocco, Head of New Business Development and direct management of the Helbiz Kitchen project.

“I am proud to actively participate in the new Helbiz Kitchen project because innovation, quality and sustainability have always been part of my philosophy. In the laboratory inside the ghost kitchen we will prepare the same ice cream that is found in my shops: a product that is always fresh, creamed every day, made thanks to a careful selection of partners who provide me with the best raw materials ", said Alberto Marchetti.

Initially, customers can access Helbiz Kitchen 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, from 11:30 am until 11:30 pm, all through the Helbiz app, available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. With a single app experience, customers will be able to have all six culinary specialties provided by the service at home. For those already subscribed to Helbiz Unlimited, deliveries will be free.

HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence, and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021, it has entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) ("GreenVision") a SPAC, which, upon closing, will result in Helbiz becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.

http://www.helbiz.com

GREENVISION

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

