Birmingham-Area Providers to Launch Southeast Clinical Alliance Clinically Integrated Network to Improve Patient Outcomes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, a group of local physicians announced they will launch Southeast Clinical Alliance Clinically Integrated Network (CIN), a Birmingham-led physician organization serving Alabama, beginning in October. The new affiliation is being created to improve patient health outcomes through enhanced care coordination between providers.

Southeast Clinical Alliance CIN, which is managed by CareAllies, will support local providers as they move into alternative payment models, such as pay-for-quality or shared savings. By helping manage the complexities of contracting, billing and reporting, Southeast Clinical Alliance CIN is setting up providers for long term success by enabling providers to select which health plans they will participate in, while accessing resources to improve patient outcomes.

Southeast Clinical Alliance CIN will also support providers with:

Embedded care teams that will include nurses and pharmacists to ensure enhanced care coordination for patients

An expanded network of providers, including specialists, to ensure high-quality outcomes

A team to support administrative and management needs so providers can focus on clinical health outcomes for patients

“Over the last few years, Birmingham has become an increasingly sophisticated healthcare market with providers offering new and unique ways to support their patient needs - either through new independent physician associations or by aligning with hospitals in the region. The addition of the new Southeast Clinical Alliance CIN is another advancement for both providers and patients in the region,” said Dr. Gordon Connor, independent provider and Southeast Clinical Alliance executive committee member. “By joining this network, providers will be able to drive savings for patients and their own practice through shared contracting efforts, access to a wider network of primary care and specialty providers and by working with CareAllies, who will support all of the management needs.”

Once the network launches in October, patients will receive tailored care through a comprehensive network of providers who will collaborate to improve health outcomes. Patients will have access to a robust team of providers, including primary care physicians and specialists. By ensuring that all providers have access to data and information about the nuances of their patient’s health status, they can provide a cohesive treatment plan, which will result in better health outcomes at a lower cost.

Southeast Clinical Alliance CIN is currently negotiating contracts with health plans and will provide a list of participating plans and providers in the fall. Providers interested in participating in the CIN should contact Mitch Herring at mitch.herring@careallies.com or 205-423-2045.

About Southeast Clinical Alliance Clinically Integrated Network

Southeast Clinical Alliance Clinically Integrated Network (CIN), is a Birmingham-led physician-driven organization that prides itself on its engaged physicians and unique model that encourages physicians to work together to improve overall patient care across Alabama. This is achieved through evidence-based medicine, sharing of best practices, data sharing and peer evaluation. Additionally, Southeast Clinical Alliance CIN’s providers communicate to ensure that a team of connected providers have a full picture of the patient’s health. Southeast Clinical Alliance CIN is operated by CareAllies and emphasizes preventive care, data sharing, and population health management.

About CareAllies

Ranked the number one value-based care solution for physician organizations from 2018-2021 by Black Book Market Research, CareAllies works closely with physician entities and payers to accelerate the transition to value-based care models and help providers to manage the long-term health of their patients across multiple payers. CareAllies, a Cigna company, has more than 20 years of experience in delivering innovative value-based solutions driven by provider collaboration. CareAllies’ provider engagement capabilities, clinical model, governance support, and analytics and reporting that leverage population health data are just a few of the ways CareAllies works together to optimize patient care and the connections between providers, patients and payers. The CareAllies team works side-by-side with providers around the country to improve health and affordability while enhancing the provider and patient experience, making health care better for everyone. To learn more about CareAllies, including links to follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, visit www.careallies.com.