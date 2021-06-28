Asensus Surgical Announces Inselspital University Hospital in Bern, Switzerland to start Senhance Surgery

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced Inselspital, University Hospital Bern, Switzerland has initiated its Senhance® Surgical System program. This is the second of two new agreements with two hospitals in Europe thus far in 2021, as previously announced in our May 11, 2021 news release.

“Inselspital University Hospital in Bern is the largest University hospital group in Switzerland,” Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO, says. “We are very pleased they have started surgery with Senhance this week.’’ The University department of visceral surgery – Abdominal Center Inselspital - (upper gastrointestinal and bariatric) department is implementing the digital Senhance platform in their daily surgical practice and will study its clinical utility over the coming months.

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance® Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, Eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3 mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform).

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the Clinical Intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare.

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance Surgical System and Inselspital University Hospital in Bern, Switzerland initiating a program with the Senhance System. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether the Senhance Surgical System program will be successful at the Inselspital University hospital. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.