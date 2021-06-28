Intelligent Medical Objects and Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Partner to Enhance Data for Clinical Research

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO) a healthcare data quality and enablement company and market leader in medical terminology solutions, and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), a leading cancer nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating a cure for multiple myeloma, today announced a partnership to further improve the utility of the clinical data from its MMRF CureCloud and CoMMpass clinical trials.

The partnership will expand data utility of the clinical data generated by the landmark CureCloud and CoMMpass research programs that are used by the MMRF’s partners to drive precision treatments for myeloma patients. The added capabilities provided by IMO’s data normalization services will enhance the utility of the MMRF’s data for use cases such as patient identification for clinical trials, cohort selection for health outcomes research, and the enhanced ability to provide analytic precision to the MMRF’s real-world data sources.

“We are looking forward to partnering with IMO to streamline data analysis,” said Steven Labkoff, MD, MMRF’s Chief Data Officer. “As data leaves the electronic health records (EHRs) crucial metadata elements are often lost when EHRs create human-readable records. That metadata (ICD10, LOINC, RxNorm and other codes) is needed for secondary analysis and cohort creation. Without this information, it becomes a lot more complicated to analyze the data donated by our patients for analysis. By utilizing IMO technology, we will be able to re-introduce this data which in turn will help us to generate insights, and more importantly, help our researchers to more easily utilize our data in an effort to find cures.“

Through the CureCloud and CoMMpass research programs, the MMRF has generated some of the richest oncology data sets to drive new precision treatments and a cure for each and every myeloma patient. Recognizing an opportunity to gain more impactful insights from that data, MMRF partnered with IMO to leverage its technology, IMO Precision Normalize, a product that standardizes inconsistent diagnosis, procedure, medication, and lab data from diverse systems into common, clinically validated terminology.

“Any organization that’s in the business of collecting and analyzing clinical data needs to maximize the quality of that data, and the quality of that data depends on the ability to easily and quickly normalize it to precise and understandable standards,” said Dale Sanders, Chief Strategy Officer, IMO. “We are excited and grateful to partner with the MMRF to improve oncology patient care and treatment, as well as data quality for MMRF’s partners.”

Currently, as healthcare data moves out of the EHR and is aggregated for analytics, it can be inconsistent, incomplete, and inaccurate. Decision-making may be compromised, which may put patient safety and outcomes at risk. Used by over 500,000 physicians during point of care documentation, IMO clinical terminology forms the foundation of IMO Precision Normalize, helping IT leaders and data stewards address the challenges that come with managing and leveraging data derived from multiple health information systems and sources.

To learn more about IMO Precision Normalize visit here.

About IMO

Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO) is a healthcare data enablement company. From clinical documentation at the point of care to complex approaches to population health management, IMO ensures clinical data integrity and quality—making patient information fit-for-purpose across the healthcare ecosystem. For almost three decades, IMO’s footprint in EHRs—across more than 4,500 US hospitals—powers our expert ability to capture and preserve clinical intent wherever and however data is used. Our primary clients span individual doctors and physician groups, hospitals and clinics, large integrated delivery networks, inpatient ORs and surgical centers, global electronic health record providers, health information exchanges, clinical data registries, payers, life sciences companies, and healthcare analytics vendors.

IMO is built on a culture that celebrates and practices diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our employees strive every day to make a meaningful impact in healthcare. IMO’s technology platform and evolving portfolio of products are grounded in our industry leading medical terminologies, which are clinically vetted and always current, capturing data at the highest level of specificity. IMO understands how data must then be transformed to efficiently extract the greatest value. In short, IMO is the catalyst that enables accurate documentation, precise population cohorting, optimized reimbursements, robust analytics, and better care decisions to optimize patient outcomes.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

A pioneer in precision medicine, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) seeks to find a cure for all multiple myeloma patients by relentlessly pursuing innovations that accelerate the development of precision treatments for cancer. Founded in 1998 by Kathy Giusti, a multiple myeloma patient, and her twin sister Karen Andrews as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the MMRF has created the business model around cancer—from data to analytics to the clinic. The MMRF identifies barriers and then finds the solutions to overcome them, bringing in the best partners and aligning incentives in the industry to drive better outcomes for patients. Since its inception, the organization has collected thousands of samples and tissues, opened nearly 100 trials, helped bring 15 FDA-approved therapies to market, and built CoMMpass, the single largest genomic dataset for any cancer. Today, the MMRF is building on its legacy in genomics and is expanding into immunotherapy, as the combination of these two fields will be critical to making precision medicine possible for all patients. The MMRF has raised nearly $500 million and directs nearly 90% of the total funds to research and related programs. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.