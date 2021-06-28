Valicor and Lube-Tech Form Strategic Alliance, Extending Commitment to Responsible Wastewater Recycling

MONROE, Ohio & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valicor Environmental Services (“Valicor”), North America’s largest provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services, and Lube-Tech, a leading provider of advanced fluids and lubricants for the automotive, industrial and manufacturing sectors, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance. This partnership extends the companies’ shared commitment to responsible wastewater treatment and recycling. Valicor and Lube-Tech will be able to better serve their respective customer bases with greater capacity and a broader set of capabilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, Valicor will expand into Minnesota by assuming operational responsibility for the centralized wastewater treatment (“CWT”) capabilities at Lube-Tech’s facility in Roseville, Minn. Lube-Tech’s customers will continue to receive wastewater collection services from Lube-Tech. Valicor will manage the responsible treatment, disposal and recycling of all wastewater material. Valicor intends to make significant investments in Lube-Tech’s Roseville CWT facility to expand its capacity and service offerings.

“ We are pleased to partner with Lube-Tech as we expand into Minnesota and strengthen the value proposition we offer our customers,” said Bill Hinton, Senior Director of Corporate Development at Valicor. “ Valicor and Lube-Tech share a passion for serving our customers and our teams. This alliance will support Valicor’s continued growth and further reinforce Valicor’s leadership position in the non-hazardous wastewater treatment industry.”

“ It was important for us to partner with a team that shares our values and focus on customer service,” said Chris Bame, CEO and Owner of Lube-Tech. “ Valicor is an established leader in wastewater treatment and recycling. This partnership significantly expands our capacity and capabilities. With Valicor, we will improve the water treatment and recycling services we provide to our customer base across the Midwest.”

Ohio-based Valicor is the largest provider of centralized non-hazardous wastewater treatment in North America. With the addition of the Minnesota facility, the Company now operates 21 facilities across 13 states and recycles more than 300 million gallons of wastewater annually. Valicor is part of the Pritzker Private Capital family of companies.

About Valicor

Valicor is the largest provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located centralized wastewater treatment (“CWT”) facilities, the Company transports and processes a diverse set of wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. The Company’s mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams and it also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification, product destruction, and retail oil services. As an ISO 14001 certified organization, Valicor takes great pride in its environmental compliance process.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur-and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

About Lube-Tech

Lube-Tech provides advanced energy, fluids, lubricants, vehicle wash solutions and other supporting services to customers across the Midwest within the automotive, industrial and manufacturing segments as well as private label fluids and lubricants to some of the world’s largest OEMs. Since 1925, Lube-Tech has demonstrated a people-first, customer-focused approach. Lube-Tech’s purpose is to make tomorrow a little bit better than today. Lube-Tech helps customers accelerate their performance, from their engines and equipment to their bottom line while continuously supporting their teammates and the communities where they live. Based in Golden Valley, Minnesota Lube-Tech has operations throughout the Midwest region; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Langenthal, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.lubetech.com.